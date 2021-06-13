How to Watch England vs. Croatia (6/13/21) -- UEFA Euros Group Stage | Channel, Stream, Time

The UEFA European Championships are underway, and two countries vying for the top spot in Group B prepare to begin their question for European football glory. One of the underlying favorites in this year’s tournament is Belgium. While they have not performed historically well at the Euros, the Belgian program has grown by leaps and bounds over the last decade. After not qualifying for three straight Euros from 2004 to 2012, Belgium made it all the way to quarterfinals in 2016, before being knocked out by Wales. Belgium has also done well at the World Cup, having made it to the quarterfinals in 2014, while taking home the bronze in 2018 in Russia.