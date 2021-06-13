How to Watch England vs. Croatia (6/13/21) -- UEFA Euros Group Stage | Channel, Stream, Time
The UEFA Euro 2020 tournament is slowly spreading its wings, as Group D gets underway on Sunday with England set to host Croatia. This is a rematch of the 2018 World Cup Semifinal, where Croatia knocked off England on their way to a second-place finish after losing to France in the final. Croatia has been a little inconsistent, however, at the Euros, as they have only made it to the quarterfinals twice since 1996. In France in 2016, they were unable to make it out of the Round of 16, and did not even make it past the group stage in 2012.www.mlive.com