Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

689-HP Mini With Honda Engine And CR-V AWD Loses Third Gear

By Chris Okula
Posted by 
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How would you react if you blew your transmission? For this Mini Cooper owner, it was all part of the plan for this insane Mini build. Under the hood of this Mini Cooper gone are the stock engine and drivetrain in favor of a Honda K-Series engine and all-wheel-drive system from a CR-V SUV. The result is a seriously quick Mini Cooper with more power than its transmission could handle, but that’s ok, the owner has a plan.

www.motor1.com
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Cr V#Hp Mini
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Cars
Related
Posted by
Motor1.com

Crazy Custom Airplane SUV Has Jeep Cherokee DNA And It's For Sale

Do you remember the Limo Jet? At 42 feet long and over 11 feet tall, it was a literal Learjet minus its wings fitted with wheels and a V8 engine for road use. Its build process exceeded $1 million, and last year it pulled a high bid of $600,000 at Mecum's Indy auction in July. The aircraft-SUV conversion featured here isn't quite as ambitious, or attractive for that matter. But it's also considerably less expensive at just $75,000.
CarsHot Rod

How to Build a Nearly 700-hp 540-Inch Pump Gas Big-Block Chevy Street Engine

When it comes to low and mid-range torque output, it's hard to beat a big-inch big-block Chevy. Our rules for this big-block build were simple. First, it had to live on pump gas, even the 91-octane swill that passes for premium in places like California. Second, it needed to have lots of torque, everywhere, but especially in the low- and midrange area where a street engine spends most of its time. Good big-block cores are becoming hard to find, so we went with an aftermarket Dart block. This also meant we could go a lot bigger than we could with a GM block. This time around, we opted to go with a 540-cubic-inch build. Yeah, the Dart blocks can go bigger, but we wanted longevity and reliability. Besides, if done right, a 540 will make more than enough power for any street-driven hot rod.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 1984 Honda Civic S Ups the Small-Car Bar, Again

Our review of the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic sedan is coming on 6/16, until then we decided to look back at the Civic’s greatest hits and how Honda’s iconic compact car has evolved over the years. From the March 1984 issue of Car and Driver. When it comes to the...
Buying CarsCNET

Mercedes G-Class SUV is quickest to fly off dealer lots

It's hard to buy a car right now, whether new or used, thanks to the global semiconductor shortage. That doesn't mean that people aren't still doing it, though, and the vehicle that's moving off of dealer lots the quickest right now almost definitely isn't what you think it is, according to a recent study from iSeeCars.com.
Buying Carsbrannonhonda.com

Pre-Owned 2015 Honda CR-V 2WD 5dr EX-L

New Arrival! *CarFax One Owner!* *Bluetooth* Auto Climate Control *Satellite Radio* *Steering Wheel Controls* *Sunroof/Moonroof* *Leather Seating* AM/FM Radio *Great fuel economy with over 34.0 MPG on the highway!* ABS Brakes Front Wheel Drive *Please let us help you with finding the ideal New, Used, or Certified vehicle. Vehicle Details.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

27-Year-Old Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Sells For $136,000

There’s finally a brand new generation of the Toyota Land Cruiser but it won’t be available in the United States where the SUV is being retired. One of the most capable modern off-roaders will be sold in the Middle East and Russia, and there’s no word about the European markets yet. If you are living in the US, however, and want a Land Cruiser-branded capable SUV, you have just missed a golden opportunity to buy one.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Honda Civic Review: The King of Compacts Reaffirms Its Reign

The Honda Civic's 11th generation has giant shoes to fill—and it's off to a fantastic start. Listen. Can you hear it? It's faint, for now, but undeniably there, popping out of the background like music floating over the hills on the breeze. You can't tune it out, not that you'd want to anyway; it brings a feeling of unplaceable comfort. It's the pleasant hum of pure competence. And it's coming from the 2022 Honda Civic.
Carsbrannonhonda.com

New 2021 Honda CR-V EX-L

Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow. Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents. Remote keyless entry. Lane Departure Warning. Leather Seat Trim. Memory seat. Power driver seat. Satellite Radio. Dual Stage Driver And...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Sonic Gray Pearl Honda CR-V Special Edition

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.64 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" Gloss Black Alloy.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Mens Journal

New Nissan Pathfinder Is a Welcome Blast From the Model’s Past

The Pathfinder is one of the most iconic models in Nissan’s American lineup. Like, say, a Lexus LS, its 1980s debut marked the beginning of a Japanese assault on car making not just in the U.S., but worldwide. And it did things we didn’t know we wanted at the time, like traveling off-road with confidence, and not falling apart like the sadder American SUV competition of the day.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2011 Alabaster Silver Metallic Honda CR-V

Clean. EX-L trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Premium Sound System, Local Trade-In. SEE MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Cheap Cars on...
Meridian, MSTimes Union

Meridian Honda explains how the 2022 Odyssey and 2021 CR-V Hybrid have more to offer than the competition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (PRWEB) June 11, 2021. The 2021 and 2022 classes of Honda vehicles are well represented at the Meridian Honda showroom. People looking for their next (or first) new Honda vehicle will certainly be faced with a lot of available options in almost all automotive industry vehicle segments. Some of the best representatives of each model year will include the 2022 Honda Odyssey and the 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid. Both of these vehicles are among the strongest options in each of their respective class and the team of Meridian Honda has done some head-to-head comparisons to help potential buyers evaluate their available options.
CarsCarscoops

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser, Corvette’s $7k IMSA Pack, Honda Civic Hatch, Nissan Pathfinder, Opel Grandland: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Electric vehicle start-up Lordstown was forced to pull out of the San Felipe 250 desert race back in April, and now it says it might have to pull out of the car business altogether because it doesn’t have the cash reserves necessary to start production of its Endurance truck.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Radiant Red Metallic Honda CR-V

18" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.64 Axle Ratio, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
Carsautoinfluence.com

A Crossover Competition: 2021 Chevy Equinox vs 2021 Honda CR-V

Do you know why crossovers are among the most popular vehicles on the road today? Versatility. A crossover can easily navigate your daily commute to work or a weekend adventure out of town with family and friends. A crossover’s versatility comes from its sedan-like efficiency and SUV-like spaciousness that add to its value and capability. This versatility is especially notable when you compare the 2021 Chevy Equinox vs 2021 Honda CR-V, which are two of the leading models in the crossover market.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2012 Polished Metal Metallic Honda CR-V

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...