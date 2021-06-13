689-HP Mini With Honda Engine And CR-V AWD Loses Third Gear

When it comes to low and mid-range torque output, it's hard to beat a big-inch big-block Chevy. Our rules for this big-block build were simple. First, it had to live on pump gas, even the 91-octane swill that passes for premium in places like California. Second, it needed to have lots of torque, everywhere, but especially in the low- and midrange area where a street engine spends most of its time. Good big-block cores are becoming hard to find, so we went with an aftermarket Dart block. This also meant we could go a lot bigger than we could with a GM block. This time around, we opted to go with a 540-cubic-inch build. Yeah, the Dart blocks can go bigger, but we wanted longevity and reliability. Besides, if done right, a 540 will make more than enough power for any street-driven hot rod.