England kick off their eagerly awaited Euro 2020 campaign on Sunday as Gareth Southgate's men face possibly their trickiest group stage assignment against Croatia. It's difficult not to get excited about the Three Lions' chances this summer given the stellar squad at Southgate's disposal and the fact the latter stages will all be played at Wembley Stadium, though the team did their best to taper expectations with two underwhelming performances in their warm-up games.