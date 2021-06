The social theorist Rene Girard is best known for the observation that people often want things because others want them first, not because of their inherent value. He dubbed this type of imitative acquisitiveness “mimetic desire.” While this concept is counterintuitive in some respects, it also accords well with familiar social patterns such as “keeping up with the Joneses.” It’s straightforwardly at work in advertising, which instills in us the desire for products by showing us attractive, cheerful people already enjoying them, and in social media, which enables us to look first at what others do and say before forming our own desires and opinions.