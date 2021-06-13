Apple Has Bad News For Some Mac Owners…And Other Small Business Tech News
Here are five things in technology that happened this past week and how they affect your business. Did you miss them?. 1 —Apple has bad news for some Mac owners. Apple revealed this week that the new macOS Monterey will not operate on all existing Macs. Differing from older Apple devices such as watches, iPads, and iPhones, not all Macs that operate using the most up-to-date version of macOS will support the newest update that rolls out this fall. Some of the Macs that will support the new system include iMacs from late 2015 on, iMac Pros from 2017 on, to name a few. MacBook’s from early 2015, MacBook Pros from late 2013 and mid 2014, MacBook Airs from Mid 2014 and early 2014, and iMacs from mid/late 2014 and early 2015 will not support the system. (Source: ZDNet)www.forbes.com