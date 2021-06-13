Apple Has Bad News For Some Mac Owners…And Other Small Business Tech News

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Summer has arrived, and so has Amazon Prime Day. The June 21-22 window is the sale's earliest date so far, but the deals this year are coming in hot and heavy. We're pulling together some of the best sales here, which include some of our favorite products at (in some cases) their best price ever. Among our picks: the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones; Echo Dot smart speakers bundled with Ring doorbells or free smart bulbs; the AirPods Pro headphones; the Fire HD 8 8-inch tablet (at its best price ever); the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader (also at its best price ever); and the latest and greatest Roku video streamer (just $30).