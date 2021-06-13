Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Apple Has Bad News For Some Mac Owners…And Other Small Business Tech News

By Gene Marks
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here are five things in technology that happened this past week and how they affect your business. Did you miss them?. 1 —Apple has bad news for some Mac owners. Apple revealed this week that the new macOS Monterey will not operate on all existing Macs. Differing from older Apple devices such as watches, iPads, and iPhones, not all Macs that operate using the most up-to-date version of macOS will support the newest update that rolls out this fall. Some of the Macs that will support the new system include iMacs from late 2015 on, iMac Pros from 2017 on, to name a few. MacBook’s from early 2015, MacBook Pros from late 2013 and mid 2014, MacBook Airs from Mid 2014 and early 2014, and iMacs from mid/late 2014 and early 2015 will not support the system. (Source: ZDNet)

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

219K+
Followers
54K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Business Owner#Macos Monterey#Imacs#Macbook Pros#Macbook Airs#Zdnet#Instagram#Canalys#Hp#Tech Crunch#Rss#Yahoo Finance#Mcdonald#Fox Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Facebook
Related
Internettelegraphherald.com

Business news in brief

Facebook launched podcasts and live audio streams in the U.S. on Monday to keep users engaged on its platform and to compete with emerging rivals. Facebook says it is allowing public figures with verified accounts to start live audio rooms and invite anyone else to speak. A handful of podcasts will be available to people in the U.S. at first and the company plans to add more down the line.
Technologynbnews24.com

Apple Developing a Whole New Kind of MacBook Air

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and leaker Jon Prosser say Apple is engaged on a very new, high-end model of the MacBook Air. MacRumors studies: The high-end MacBook Air will characteristic two USB-C ports and a extra highly effective Apple silicon chip, in line with Gurman. The chip will apparently be a direct successor to Apple’s M1 chip, that includes the identical variety of computing cores, however it’s going to run sooner. It’s also anticipated to see a rise in graphics cores from seven or eight to 9 or 10. This high-end MacBook Air would sit above the present MacBook Air fashions with the M1 chip, however beneath the MacBook Professional. Prosser lately unveiled renders that purport to depict the next-generation MacBook Air primarily based on leaked photos.
ComputersCNET

Best Prime Day laptop deals: Save on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and more

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. There are just a few hours left of Prime Day, and a number of laptop deals are still up for grabs. Whether you're in search of a user-friendly laptop for remote-learning or a powerful computer for your work-from-home grind, now is the perfect opportunity to buy an affordable device that suits your needs.
NFLTom's Guide

Prime Day smartwatch deals: Big savings on Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and more

You can save up to 50% with these Prime Day smartwatch deals. Our top picks include smartwatch savings from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin, and more top brands. If you're looking for a smartwatch that offers contactless payment, sleep monitoring, and even stress management tools, these Prime Day smartwatch deals are the perfect opportunity to invest.
ComputersPosted by
CNN

The best laptops of 2021

Buying a new laptop is both an exciting and potentially frustrating experience. Exciting, of course, because a powerful computer that allows you to communicate and work efficiently — and keep yourself entertained — is invaluable. You may find yourself understandably frustrated, however, as you browse through dozens of different models,...
Cell PhonesForbes

New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 12 Release Shock

We already know a great deal about Apple’s iPhone 13 range. Or we thought we did, because new information has just revealed a lot of it is wrong. In a new report, (historically reliable) research firm Trendforce states that Apple’s plans for the iPhone 13 range are less ambitious than many leaks had led us to believe. In fact, some Apple fans may be shocked to learn about some of the missing upgrades they may have already taken for granted when the new iPhones are released.
Electronicsosxdaily.com

Amazon Prime Day Deals for Apple Products

Apple products don’t often get discounted much, if at all, but for Amazon Prime Day you can find some nice deals on everything from deeply discounted AirPods, to Apple Watch, to Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. If you’re in the market for Apple gear, why not check out...
ElectronicsCNET

Best Prime Day AirPods deals: Apple AirPods at $119, AirPods Pro for $190

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day is underway, and it's one of the best times to pick up Apple AirPods for (relatively) low prices. Right now, the standard AirPods have dropped to $119 at Amazon, while AirPods Pro are $190. Those deals aren't quite as great as they were earlier in the day, but both are far better than what you'd pay if you walked into an Apple Store right now.
ShoppingNBC News

Best Buy Amazon Prime Day deals 2021: Top tech deals live now

Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Amazon Prime Day 2021...
ShoppingCNET

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Our favorite deals so far

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Summer has arrived, and so has Amazon Prime Day. The June 21-22 window is the sale's earliest date so far, but the deals this year are coming in hot and heavy. We're pulling together some of the best sales here, which include some of our favorite products at (in some cases) their best price ever. Among our picks: the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones; Echo Dot smart speakers bundled with Ring doorbells or free smart bulbs; the AirPods Pro headphones; the Fire HD 8 8-inch tablet (at its best price ever); the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader (also at its best price ever); and the latest and greatest Roku video streamer (just $30).
Electronicsjustcreative.com

20 Best Apple Pencil Alternatives for 2021

Just Creative is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Learn more. Despite its plain name, the Apple Pencil has been a game-changer. No...
Businesstechnonu.com

Apple Silicon is reducing Intel’s market share

Intel will see a large decline in market share in 2022 as Apple moves further away from Intel processors to migrate to Apple Silicon, informs the portal Digitimes. Apple Silicon is good for Apple but malo for intel. It suggests that Intel will possibly lose about half of its orders...
Cell Phonesnewsatw.com

iPhone 13 rumors: As Apple’s fall event gets closer, the secrets keep spilling

The iPhone 13 (or whatever it’s called) didn’t make an appearance at WWDC 2021, but we’ve now seen a preview of the iOS 15 developer beta, which gives us some key information about the iPhone 13’s new features. (You can download iOS 15 right now if you’re curious, but we don’t recommend it.) Beyond software, we’ve also been hearing a lot lately about the iPhone 13’s color options. First it was the pink iPhone leak heard round the world. And then it was a sleek, matte black color option, as reported by EverythingApplePro on YouTube, courtesy of leaker Max Weinbach.