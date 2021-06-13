Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Chicago Cubs clobber reeling St. Louis Cardinals 7-2

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZEIo_0aSsqGcF00

Kyle Hendricks won his sixth consecutive start as the Chicago Cubs defeated the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 Saturday.

The Cubs won for the fifth time in their last six games to remain tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central lead.

The reeling Cardinals have lost 10 of their last 12 games to fall five games off the division pace.

Hendricks (8-4) allowed two runs on three hits in six innings while improving his career record against the Cardinals to 11-3. Craig Kimbrel got the final out for his 17th save.

Ian Happ hit a two-run homer for the Cubs and Sergio Alcantara and Joc Pederson hit solo shots.

Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong hit solo homers for the Cardinals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dweSu_0aSsqGcF00 Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant (4-4) retired just five batters and allowed five runs after walking five batters. Gant has allowed 12 runs in 5 2/3 innings in his last two starts.

The Cardinals struck first with Arenado’s second-inning homer. But the Cubs responded by sending 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-1 lead.

Willson Contreras walked and Happ hit his homer. Gant walked Jason Heyward, Alcantara, Hendricks and Kris Bryant, who forced in a run.

Javier Baez greeted reliever Jake Woodford with an RBI single, then Woodford plunked Anthony Rizzo with pitch to force home another run.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Cubs, check out #Cubs rumors, rankings, and news here .

The Cardinals got one run back in the third inning on DeJong’s homer. But Alcantara countered that with his homer in the bottom of the inning off Woodford to make it 6-2.

Pederson’s homer off reliever Seth Elledge in the fourth inning made it 7-2.

Tommy Edman hit a one-out double for the Cardinals in the eighth-inning, but Andrew Chafin retired the next two batters to protect that five-run lead.

Arenado walked, Tyler O’Neill hit a single and DeJong walked to load the bases against Trevor Megill in the ninth. But Kimbrel got Edmundo Sosa to hit a game-ending groundout.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
John Gant
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Homer
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Cardinals 7 2#The Chicago Cubs#The Milwaukee Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBChicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs rally to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 in front of 35,112 raucous fans at Wrigley Field: ‘Clearly those fans helped us win that game’

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo felt relaxed and calm as he heard crescendoing cheers from 35,112 fans at Wrigley Field reverberating around the ballpark. For 14 pitches during the sixth inning Friday afternoon, Rizzo battled against St. Louis Cardinals reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon. Midway through the at-bat, fans started becoming engaged in the showdown. Rizzo sprayed 10 fouls balls into the stands to stay alive, working to a 2-2 count after quickly picking up two strikes.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals have Nolan Gorman question

Nolan Gorman has been on fire at Double-A over the past week. The St. Louis Cardinals‘ top prospect has seven homers and 12 RBI over his past five games, including a three home run barrage on Saturday. Based on his recent output, Gorman may not be long for the Springfield Cardinals.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Observations: Alec Mills, Bullpen Trio Quiet Marlins' Bats

Observations: Mills, 'pen quiet Marlins' bats to snap skid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs beat the Marlins 2-0 on Sunday, improving to 40-32 this season. Here are 10 observations from the game. NBC Sports. 1. Two-thirds of the Earth is covered by water, and the other third...
MLBbleachernation.com

Cole Hamels is Still a Free Agent – Anyone Know a Team That Needs a Starting Pitcher?

Even before Kohl Stewart, Alec Mills, and Robert Stock had to step into the rotation to cover for some injured starters, the Chicago Cubs had problems. Kyle Hendricks is dependable, sure, but that’s about it. Zach Davies, who’s been awesome lately, is still not a guy you expect to cover a ton of innings (both from start-to-start or over the course of the season). Adbert Alzolay, who’s been a revelation this season, was never expected to approach even 180 innings this year (he maxed out at 120.1 IP back in 2016). And Jake Arrieta and Trevor Williams are going to be inconsistent, even at their best and when they’re healthy.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Cubs blank reeling Cardinals for series sweep

EditorsNote: 2nd graf take out ‘strike out the side’ reference; 12th graf, correct phrasiing. Zach Davies threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings as the Chicago Cubs defeated the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Davies (4-3) held the Cardinals to two hits and two walks while...
MLBWKYC

Cleveland Indians' pitching wilts in 8-2 loss to St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright allowed two runs in seven innings, Tyler O'Neill homered twice and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cleveland Indians 8-2 to stop a six-game losing streak. O'Neill hit a 451-foot, two-run homer in the third off Phil Maton and a solo homer in the seventh...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Marlins clobber Cubs 10-2

CHICAGO — Adam Duvall hit a grand slam and a two-run drive, and the Miami Marlins snapped a four-game slide by pounding the Chicago Cubs 10-2 in a rare Friday night game at Wrigley Field. Jon Berti added a three-run homer on a warm, windless evening as the Marlins dealt...
MLBsouthernillinoisnow.com

Cubs triumph over Cardinals 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson homered for the third straight game, Sergio Alcántara and Ian Happ also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs used a five-run second inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2. Kyle Hendricks threw six solid innings for his sixth consecutive victory and the Cubs won for the seventh time in 11 games. Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong hit home runs for the Cardinals, who have lost 10 of 12 and fell to .500 at 32-32 for the first time since April 28. John Gant lasted 1 2/3 innings to add to St. Louis’ rotation struggles.
MLBarcamax.com

Cubs score 5 runs in 2nd inning, cruise to 7-2 victory over Cardinals

CHICAGO — St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant couldn’t get the Chicago Cubs to chase out of the zone. The Cubs patiently waited for Gant to attack them instead of nibbling around the plate during the second inning. In the process, they recorded five walks to spark a five-run inning en route to a 7-2 win at Wrigley Field.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 Non-starters to look at ahead of the trade deadline

The Chicago Cubs currently sit atop a jampacked NL Central and seemed well-positioned to be playing baseball in October. The Achilles heel of the team has certainly been their lackluster rotation, which has been reiterated to exhaustion and it should certainly be the Cubs’ primary focus at the deadline. However, the Cubs are not a perfect team outside of their rotation, and they should look at other positions of need as well.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals have a Carlos Martinez problem

Carlos Martinez started the season so well, but his struggles have put the St. Louis Cardinals rotation in an even worse position. The St. Louis Cardinals have a Carlos Martinez problem. Martinez, a right-handed, had started the season off strong. He was locating his pitches with more consistency. His velocity...
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Ridiculous Bullpen Trio, Wisdom’s 15-Pitch At Bat, Mills’ Fantastic Sinker, Rizzo’s Oops, and Other Cubs Bullets

All the love I can send out to anyone impacted by the storms in the Chicago area last night. I hope you are safe, secure, and able to recover. • The back-end trio of Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, and Craig Kimbrel continues to be pretty much perfect, with another flawless outing yesterday to preserve the win. They’ve become one of those groups where, if you’re the other team, you better have the lead before the 7th or you’re just not going to have much of a shot (and, like yesterday, sometimes you’re screwed if you don’t have the lead before the 6th!). Since the start of May, each of the three are among the top nine relievers in ERA (min. 15 appearances).
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs 7, Cardinals 2: Walkathon

Maybe some of you don’t read, or maybe you skim, the pitcher writeups I provide in each day’s game preview. I’m bringing this up today because I think I nailed this one regarding Cardinals starter John Gant:. ... walks have been his downfall. He’s walked 37 this year, 6.1 per...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Davies, Cubs complete sweep of St. Louis

Most of the attention this weekend was focused on the rowdy fans at Wrigley Field, at 100% capacity for the first time in roughly 20 months. But Sunday's player of the game tried his best to tune it all out. Starting pitcher Zach Davies strives to pitch an emotionless game,...