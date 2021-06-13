WATCH: Texas Rangers hammer Trevor Bauer, Dodgers 12-1

Left-hander Kolby Allard went five scoreless innings, while Jonah Heim, Nate Lowe and Jason Martin hit home runs, as the Texas Rangers ended a 16-game road losing streak with a 12-1 victory Saturday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers.

Heim and Lowe each had three hits, while former Dodgers farmhand Willie Calhoun added an RBI triple as the Rangers won away from Arlington, Texas, for the first time since May 6 at Minnesota.

Texas’ road losing skid was tied with the 1961 Washington Senators for longest in franchise history.

Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer gave up season highs in runs with six (four earned) and hits with nine. He also gave up two walks with eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings as Los Angeles saw its four-game winning streak come to an end.

The Dodgers ended the Rangers’ shutout bid on AJ Pollock’s seventh-inning home run off left-hander Taylor Hearn.

Los Angeles was playing without Max Muncy, who went on the 10-day injured list earlier in the day with an oblique issue, and Cody Bellinger, who left Friday’s game with a tight left hamstring.

Allard (2-2) gave up five hits with one walk and four strikeouts as he won for the first time in three starts since joining the rotation from the bullpen. It was his first victory as a starter since 2019.

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI double from Adolis Garcia and a run-scoring single from Lowe. Heim hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, his third, on a line drive that raced over the right-field wall against Bauer.

Calhoun hit his RBI triple to right field in the seventh inning to chase Bauer (6-5), and scored on an RBI single by Garcia off David Price for a 6-0 advantage.

After Pollock’s home run, his fifth, the Rangers made it 8-1 in the eighth against right-hander Nate Jones on a run-scoring single from Jason Martin and a sacrifice fly by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who also had three hits.

Lowe and Martin each hit home runs in a four-run ninth inning, with Martin hitting the first homer of his career off infielder Andy Burns, who was working mop-up duty in his Dodgers debut.

–Field Level Media

