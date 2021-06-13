Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jorge López has pitched nearly 100 innings for the Orioles. It’s still impossible to tell what they have in him.

By Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 9 days ago

Right-hander Jorge López is nearing 100 innings pitched since the Orioles claimed him off waivers, and his start Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays sums them up rather nicely.

López allowed five runs on eight hits, mostly owed to bad luck, but also struck out eight in a 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He continued to show an arsenal that could make him a good starter in the long term but also an uncanny ability to run into problems every turn through the rotation that cloud that vision.

“Jorge has electric stuff: two-seam, four-seam; curveball, slider, change,” said catcher Austin Wynns, who has been behind the plate for some of López’s best starts this year. “What it comes down to is executing each pitch and after that, it’ll follow.”

With 99 innings logged for the Orioles and 289 since he made his major league debut in 2015, López, 28, is no stranger to having such qualifiers attached to his lively pitch mix — and with good reason. He entered Saturday with a lifetime 5.89 ERA and is right around there this year at 5.64 in a season during which his arm strength has ticked up, contributing to rises in both his strikeout and walk rate.

Even with the increase in his stuff, with his two-seam fastball averaging 95.1 mph entering Saturday after averaging 93.5 mph in 2020, López has only occasionally put together the types of comprehensive outings his stuff dictates he can have. Early in the season, it was a fifth-inning wall that he’d crash into, torpedoing his outings.

In five April starts, López had a 7.48 ERA, allowing 18 runs on 22 hits with nine walks. He pitched into the fifth inning in all five starts, but 11 of those runs, 11 of those base runners, and half of his six home runs came in the fifth inning.

Once May hit, his season turned around. He started getting through that fifth inning and entered Saturday with a 3.93 ERA in his past seven starts. Manager Brandon Hyde has admired López’s progress in sticking with it and improving over that stretch, which could partly explain why he was so adamant that López was “great” despite the five runs allowed Saturday.

López had a lot of soft singles contribute to the big numbers on his line, but also wasn’t around the strike zone often in the first inning and didn’t help his own cause there. Hyde pointed to how few hard-hit balls there were, and according to MLB’s Statcast data, there were three — tied for the fewest López has allowed in his 19 starts with the Orioles.

“Today was bad luck,” Wynns said. “They just found holes against him. He pitched one hell of a game, and it didn’t show, but he did.”

Perhaps the greatest indicator of López’s upward trajectory is even a half-decent stat line would have further solidified that the Orioles may have something in him as a starter. All of the peripherals, from fielding-independent pitching (FIP) and its home run-neutralized companion xFIP to his Statcast-powered expected statistics, show a pitcher whose traditional stats are right where they should be.

What López has done of late, though, is give the Orioles a little more consistency in keeping games close, something he said he prides himself on and was glad to have done after the unlucky first inning and Wynns’ grand slam in the fifth.

For a rebuilding team that could have three rookies in the rotation by the middle of next week, having a pitcher like López on a league-minimum salary with the potential to pitch well enough to win on his night isn’t anything to scoff at. With the hope that Mike Baumann, Zac Lowther and Alexander Wells can get looks in the rotation this summer and with top pitching prospects Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall each dominating at Double-A, a long-term rotation spot might be difficult for López to hold down.

He’ll be eligible for salary arbitration for the 2022 season, and being out of minor league options, there’s always the possibility that his high-octane stuff could transition to a relief role where many believe he could thrive if he’s pushed out of the rotation by a younger pitcher.

For now, though, López will get ample opportunity to deliver on the long-held promise that his vibrant pitch mix might eventually make him an above-average starter in the big leagues.

“I feel really good about that outing, even if we didn’t get the win,” López said. “I’ll just keep working between starts and hopefully we have better luck.”

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grayson Rodriguez
Person
Zac Lowther
Person
Austin Wynns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innings Pitched#The Orioles#The Tampa Bay Rays#Era#Dl Hall#Double A#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBAsbury Park Press

What's on deck for the NY Mets: Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Orioles

BALTIMORE — The Mets on Sunday departed San Diego, where they split a series with one of the sport's best teams. They're now in Baltimore, where they have an opportunity to continue that momentum against one of baseball's worst teams. The Mets (29-23) and Orioles (21-38) will play games on...
MLBCamden Chat

The Orioles have now played as many games as last year, showing what’s worse and what’s better

After Tuesday’s 10-3 win over the Mets, the Orioles are 60 games into the 2021 season. This is not a particularly meaningful number of games except that it’s how many games were played in the shortened 2020 season. That gives an opportunity to compare what’s gone right and what’s gone wrong going from last season to this one. More has gone wrong than has gone right, but at least it’s not all bad, both for the present and future of the Orioles.
MLBNBC Sports

Phillips plays joke on his old teammate Jorge López after HBP

You don't see players making light of a hit by pitch all too often. But on Saturday, when Orioles pitcher Jorge López struck Rays outfielder Brett Phillips with a 95-mph fastball, Phillips decided to play a trick on his former teammate and ended up fooling us all. Phillips winced for...
MLBnumberfire.com

Orioles-Indians first pitch delayed by rain Monday

The Baltimore Orioles-Cleveland Indians game will be delayed due to rain Monday. First pitch was initially scheduled for 7:10pm ET with Dean Kremer starting for the Orioles and Jean Carlos Mejia heading to the mound for Cleveland. The game is still expected to be played on Monday. numberFire’s models project...
MLBmasnsports.com

Jorge López allows three homers as road losing streak continues

As they tried to end a couple of losing streaks today, the Orioles fell into a three-run hole in the first inning at Cleveland this afternoon. They got close mid-game, but when Cleveland opened up a four-run lead in the sixth the Indians were on their way to a 10-3 win, and they swept a four-game series from the Orioles.
NFLTifton Gazette

Bateman throws out first pitch for Orioles

BALTIMORE — Rashod Bateman is receiving a warm welcome from all of Baltimore. Earlier this month, the former Tift County Blue Devil threw out the first pitch at a Baltimore Orioles game. Fans loudly applauded Bateman as he stepped on the mound. In April, the Baltimore Ravens made him their first round pick in the National Football League Draft.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Hit hard again

Lopez (2-8) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against Cleveland. Lopez was tagged for three home runs, two of which came in the opening inning. After maintaining a 3.68 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 20 strikeouts in 22 innings during four-start stretch from May 21 to June 6, Lopez has surrendered 10 earned runs in nine innings of work across his last two outings. Overall, Lopez now has a poor 5.95 ERA paired with a 65:27 K:BB across 65 frames.
MLBFOX Sports

Harvey expected to start for the Orioles against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (34-35, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-47, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (5-4, 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-8, 7.76 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) LINE: Orioles +175, Blue Jays -208; over/under is...
MLBthesaxon.org

Guerrero Jr. doubles; Blue Jays beat Orioles 10-7

BALTIMORE (AP) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit 23 home runs, leading the majors, and later capped a Toronto rally in the ninth inning with a two-run double to take the lead and help the Blue Jays put up. end a five-game losing streak with a 10-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Clean inning Friday

Harvey struck out two in a perfect inning to earn a hold in Friday's 7-1 win over Toronto. The right-hander preserved a one-run lead in the top of the eighth inning before Baltimore rallied for five runs in its half of the frame. The hold was Harvey's first of the season. It remains to be seen if he'll get any save chances, although Baltimore's 23-46 record hasn't presented many closing opportunities. Harvey has pitched well with a 1.35 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 4:1 K:BB across 6.2 innings since he returned from a left oblique strain.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Odorizzi, Astros to face Akin, Orioles

Houston Astros (43-28, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-48, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (1-3, 5.68 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-2, 5.76 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +145, Astros -166; over/under is 10 runs.
MLBtheScore

Ryu's pitching, McGuire's 3 doubles lift Blue Jays past Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Reese McGuire had three doubles during a four-hit performance, leading Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays past the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Sunday. Toronto, which snapped a five-game skid by erasing a three-run deficit with two outs in the ninth inning Saturday on the way to a 10-7 victory, won in less stressful fashion in the series finale. The Blue Jays claimed their first set since sweeping two games from Miami on June 1-2 while also getting back to .500.
MLBWashington Post

Harvey hammered again as Orioles lose to Blue Jays

BALTIMORE — Matt Harvey entered Sunday's fifth inning poised to avoid what would've been his first outing in nearly two months that he couldn't describe using an expletive or the term "unacceptable." He avoided those descriptors Sunday, but the Toronto Blue Jays’ fifth-inning rally left the veteran Baltimore Orioles right-hander...