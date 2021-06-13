RAM offering live art classes, guided tours
The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is excited to again host live exhibitions for the community's viewing pleasure. Beginning Monday, June 17, RAM will reopen the studio for in person art classes. Last year’s shift to a digital world has been challenging for educators and museums alike, but with a nod to social distancing by limiting attendance and making masks optional, RAM will ensure a safe environment for students, educators and visitors alike.www.swtimes.com