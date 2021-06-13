Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Smith, AR

RAM offering live art classes, guided tours

Southwest Times Record
 8 days ago

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is excited to again host live exhibitions for the community's viewing pleasure. Beginning Monday, June 17, RAM will reopen the studio for in person art classes. Last year’s shift to a digital world has been challenging for educators and museums alike, but with a nod to social distancing by limiting attendance and making masks optional, RAM will ensure a safe environment for students, educators and visitors alike.

www.swtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Van Buren, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
State
Missouri State
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Fort Smith, AR
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Art World#Art Exhibitions#Ram#Guided Tours#Zoom#Shop Fsram Org#Southside High School#Windgate Art Design#Uafs 5210
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House announces allocation plan for 55M more global vaccine doses

The White House on Monday announced where the U.S. would send 55 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated for other countries. The Biden administration had already committed these doses as part of a pledge to allocate 80 million by the end of June, and an initial 25 million doses, announced earlier this month, have "begun shipping," the White House said.
POTUSNBC News

Hard-liner Raisi's 'engineered' Iran election win entrenches conservative rule

Hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi’s win in Iran’s presidential election last weekend was an unsurprising end to a process that had long seemed geared toward entrenching conservative rule in the Islamic Republic. The 60-year-old ultraconservative sailed through to a landslide victory Saturday, capturing nearly 62 percent of the vote and...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CNN

A strong storm and at least one tornado struck the Chicago suburbs. The line of storms now moves east

(CNN) — A massive storm and at least one tornado ripped through the Chicago suburbs late Sunday night, injuring at least five people and damaging more than 100 homes. The line of severe storms will continue to track east Monday, with the strongest storms expected in late afternoon and evening from southern Ohio and West Virginia to Maine. The slight risk of severe storms in this area extends east to Washington, DC, Baltimore and Pittsburgh.