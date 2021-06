When deciding on the next car you’re going to buy, there are some generally accepted pros and cons between sticking with a traditional gas car and switching to an electric vehicle. On the positive side for internal combustion engines, they generally cost less up front, there’s no new learning curve and refueling is fast and easy. On the EV side, they’re better for the environment, filling up with electricity costs less than gas and they also cost less to maintain — but exactly how much less?