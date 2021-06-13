TALKING POINTS

Cancel
By Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES — First baseman Max Muncy is going on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ injured list with a right oblique muscle strain. The Dodgers recalled outfielder Luke Raley on Saturday night to take the roster spot of Muncy, who left Friday’s game in the second inning with the defending World Series champions’ latest significant injury woe.

