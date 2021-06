In April 2020, as coronavirus was ravaging New York City, a young medical student nicknamed Jay decided to take part in a program fast-tracking her graduation so she could start working in the Covid-19 wards. She was supposed to have a relaxing few months of celebrations before she started residency over the summer. Instead, she went straight from graduation to the crisis frontlines. And she had no way of knowing that there was one patient there who would alter the course of her life, leaving his imprint on her, indelibly, from the moment they met.