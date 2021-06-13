10 of Britain’s best pubs with rooms in spectacular walking country
Usually heaving with fell walkers enjoying a post Scafell Pike-high, this famous mountaineers’ pub is one of the classic venues in the Lake District. The drinking booths of the Hikers’ Bar are built into the old cow stalls of the 300-year old farm and inn. It’s a little rough round the edges, Elle Deco isn’t going to be shooting the bedrooms anytime soon, but the Langdale Valley setting is incredible, and staying here is to become part of legend. Every British climber – from Chris Bonington to the earliest pioneers of the sport – has stayed at this longstanding focal point of British mountaineering.www.theguardian.com