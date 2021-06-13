10 of Britain’s best pubs with rooms in spectacular walking country

Where possible, and especially post Covid I always try to champion the UK as one of the ultimate adventure countries. Endlessly wild and varied, yet with all corners reasonably easily accessible, the UK is like no other country. Despite all of the above, I have found myself falling into a habit, a habit that no longer serves me and my work. I find myself opting to visit the same places, do the same hikes and shoot similar work. It doesn’t serve my personal growth, nor my ability to grow as a photographer, as a storyteller and as a creative being. But it’s easy, comfortable, and as I try to remind myself; comfort is a slow death.