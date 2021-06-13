Patrick Queen shares what he thought of his first season in NFL

Electronic Arts revealed the cover for Madden NFL 22 today as it will be shared by both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Along with the reveal, the company outlined some of the new additions coming to the game as there will now be a new feature for every stadium called Home Field Advantage. Depending on what stadium you're playing in, if you're the home team, you'll get an advantage in some way in specific areas. Like the Seahawks getting louder fans on third downs, or the Bears getting that Chicago wind to mess up kicks. The game will also be bringing back The Yard, as well as adding in items like Gameday Atmosphere, Gameday Momentum, and Next Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI. You can read more about it below along with some quotes and the latest trailer for the game.