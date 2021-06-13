Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patrick Queen shares what he thought of his first season in NFL

allfans.co
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens selected linebacker Patrick Queen with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. His rookie year was full of ups and downs, but he had an overall solid season. When Queen was asked about how he thought his first season in the NFL went, he touched...

allfans.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLallfans.co

NFL.com Suggests Blockbuster Deshaun Watson Trade

As Deshaun Watson’s standoff with the Houston Texans continue, there’s little word on whether the team is even considering a trade. But if the Texans do get around to giving up on mending the fences, NFL.com has a suggestion for where they can move him. In a recent feature for...
NFLNBC Sports

Patrick Queen expects a lot of improvement with a normal offseason

2020 was a difficult year for a lot of people for a lot of obvious reasons, and that includes NFL rookies. Professional football is tough enough to excel in, and missing out on most of a normal offseason of training and coaching was a major obstacle for the 2020 NFL Draft class.
NFLUSA Today

Patrick Queen raves about working with Rob Ryan

The Baltimore Ravens added a plethora of new defensive coaches during the 2021 offseason including new defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, new defensive backs coach D’Anton Lynn, and others. However, one coach that is already earning rave reviews from players is new inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan. Linebacker Patrick Queen...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Julio Jones Shares Thoughts On Joining Run-First Titans Offense

Julio Jones got his wish from the Atlanta Falcons, and has been dealt to the Tennessee Titans. His new team is certainly closer to contention, and may be more explosive on offense, but there’s no guarantee that means that Julio’s volume will improve or even stay the same. The Titans...
NFLNBC Sports

Dolphins want Christian Wilkins to do more in his third NFL season

He arrived in the NFL with a flying shoulder bump of the Commissioner. His team is hoping for some memorable moments like that on the field in 2021. “I think he can definitely do a lot more,” defensive line coach Austin Clark recently told reporters regarding defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Cam Newton shares his thoughts on Patriots drafting Mac Jones

Cam Newton knew he might have to compete for a starting job when the New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones, but that does not mean the former NFL MVP was disappointed with the pick. Newton was asked by a reporter on Tuesday how he felt about the Patriots drafting Jones...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: Patrick Queen explains why he switched to No. 6

The Baltimore Ravens have big plans for linebacker Patrick Queen in 2021. The second-year pro promises to be the new-and-improved version of him himself this season after an inconsistent rookie campaign. And with that new version will come a new number. Queen was one of the players to take advantage...
NFLpackerstalk.com

Jordan Love Development As He Enters Second NFL Season

Jordan Love was drafted as the likely replacement for Aaron Rodgers following the estranged state of things between the quarterback and the Packers. But think about it; we’ve not heard a lot about Jordan Love since his signing further pushed the doubt between the Packers and Rodgers. Jordan spent a...
NFLbleedingcool.com

Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes Share The Madden NFL 22 Cover

Electronic Arts revealed the cover for Madden NFL 22 today as it will be shared by both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Along with the reveal, the company outlined some of the new additions coming to the game as there will now be a new feature for every stadium called Home Field Advantage. Depending on what stadium you're playing in, if you're the home team, you'll get an advantage in some way in specific areas. Like the Seahawks getting louder fans on third downs, or the Bears getting that Chicago wind to mess up kicks. The game will also be bringing back The Yard, as well as adding in items like Gameday Atmosphere, Gameday Momentum, and Next Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI. You can read more about it below along with some quotes and the latest trailer for the game.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Drew Lock says his confidence is high entering 2021 NFL season

Former Mizzou QB Drew Lock started a handful of games for the Denver Broncos during the 2020 season. Ahead of the 2021 season, though, he is locked in a starting QB battle with Teddy Bridgewater, who the Broncos brought in this offseason. Still, after a practice on Tuesday, Lock told...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

NFL Suspends 49ers DL Jordan Willis First 6 Games of the Season

Here is your random San Francisco 49ers news for the day. Defensive lineman Jordan Willis has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. He will be able to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes and family share first pictures of daughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes didn’t win a Super Bowl last season, but he still had a great year. The introduction of his daughter Sterling proves just that. Patrick Mahomes might not be getting as much asleep as Chiefs’ coaches would like lately, but it’s safe to assume he doesn’t mind. He and his fiancé Brittany Matthews are more than happy to sacrifice some of their rest while parenting their daughter, Sterling.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger working out with Patrick Mahomes

Making the jump from college to the NFL is no easy task. Having a mentor that has succeeded at the highest level is an valuable asset to a young quarterback. Sam Ehlinger’s career in the burnt orange is over and he’s now the new kid on the block for the Indianapolis Colts. The rookie was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft and is looking to battle Jacob Eason for the rights to the backup quarterback role behind newly acquired Carson Wentz.
NFLUSA Today

Here's where Bengals' upgraded o-line ranks in NFL at PFF

Outside of Joe Burrow’s rehab, the offensive line set to play in front of him next season was the biggest storyline for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. After drafting Jackson Carman in the second round to play guard and signing Riley Reiff in free agency to man right tackle, the Bengals hope they have a dramatically upgraded line compared to last year.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys QB Dak Rank: How High On Chris Simms' NFL List?

FRISCO - After appearing at No. 8 on the 2020 list of Chris Simms' top-40 quarterbacks, Dak Prescott cracks the top-10 once again on Simms' 2021 quarterback rankings. The Cowboys signed Prescott to a new contract this year that compensates him as the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, to the tune of $160 million over the next four seasons.
NFLchatsports.com

Chris Simms breaks down Trey Lance

I may be biased because I worked side-by-side with the guy for years at NBC Sports, but for my money, there’s no other national NFL analyst that puts more time and effort into evaluating quarterbacks than Chris Simms. You might look at his QB rankings and disagree, but I have literally seen the man putting in hours of work breaking guys down each year.