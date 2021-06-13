Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun

For over the last hundred years, the subconscious mind has been of interest to artists and scientists all over the world. From art movements like surrealism to the introduction of Freudian psychoanalysis, the relationship between the subconscious and conscious reality has been a heavily investigated subject that is continued to be explored and studied to this day. Although many films have adopted the motifs that are common to surrealist themes and aesthetics, films that use animation to tell their story have an advantage in creating an identifiable representation of different experiences of consciousness. In his 2006 animated film Paprika, Satoshi Kon examines the value of our dreams, the convergence of both our dream world and what we know to be the real world, and the role film can play between the two.