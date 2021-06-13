Cancel
Laramie County, WY

Laramie County Fair returns to normal in 2021

By Margaret Austin
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wb0Qw_0aSspGeS00

CHEYENNE – Last year, the Laramie County Fair looked a lot different than it had in the past. Instead of being the family-friendly event with something to do for everyone, the fair was focused on giving 4H and FFA kids the best experience possible during the pandemic.

But now that capacity restrictions and mask mandates are behind us, the Laramie County Fair is bringing back all of its fan-favorite events, as well as adding some new options for fairgoers in 2022. With that, the minds behind the fair’s planning and execution are anticipating a popular event, from August 4 through August 14 at Archer.

“I think everybody’s excited to finally do stuff again,” Archer Events Director Dan Ange said.

And the Laramie County Fair offers a lot of options for just that. Kids can find an array of entertainment options at the fair, including balloon makers, face painters, a laser maze and mini golf, magic shows, and for those who want to get down and dirty, pig wrestling is also back this year.

Additionally, the fair will host a new Pee Wee Showmanship Contest, which will be open to kids between the ages of 5 and 7. The kiddos in training can bring their own animals or use a 4-H exhibitor’s animal, with a mentor in the ring with them.

While a lot of the family-focused events are making their return this year, so are the epic motor sport showings. The Motor Sports Mega Pass is on sale now, which allows adults and kids entry to the truck and tractor pull, the motor cross freestyle show and the Demolition Derby.

“We are definitely anticipating pretty robust ticket sales,” Ange said.

Last year, spectators watched the showings on a livestream so the kids could have the full in-person experience in front of the judges. But this year, the new Event Center at Archer will welcome back attendees in person with no restrictions.

That should make for some fun Friday nights, as the Laramie County Fair is also including the Hell on Wheels rodeo series in its lineup. But overall, fairgoers should find some familiarity this year after the hump that was COVID-19.

Like always, though, the fair will be centered around the 4-H and FFA animal showings, where kids can display the animals they’ve worked so hard on. Attendees can still expect some differences in the livestock show times, as Ange said they’ve found a number of benefits from last year’s pandemic schedule.

“We learned a few things that I think are actually beneficial for the overall picture of the fair,” Ange said.

To learn more about the Laramie County Fair’s offerings this year, to buy motor sport tickets and to keep up with any updates, head to laramiecountyevents.com.

Other events and activities this year include:

  • Mutton bustin’
  • Ranch rodeo
  • Static exhibits
  • Scarecrow contest
  • Basket weaving
  • Livestock sales
  • Pie making contest and youth pie eating contest
