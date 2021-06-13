Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Linux 5.14 To Begin Enabling The Intel Graphics TTM Memory Management Bits for dGPUs

phoronix.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a decade ago Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver engineers resisted TTM at the time and instead devised the Graphics Execution Manager (GEM) for kernel graphics memory management needs in its place, now with discrete graphics cards and dedicated video memory, Intel has been working on making use of TTM memory management for those purposes. With Linux 5.14 the initial bits are going to be there for using TTM by the Intel driver when running with discrete graphics having local memory.

www.phoronix.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intel Graphics#Linux Distribution#Lmem#Xe Graphics#Guc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
SoftwareIntel iQ

Intel Node Manager reference SDR

I am currently in the process of adding Intel Node Manager support to LibreNMS. Currently, LibreNMS collects sensor data over SNMP and IPMI, but does not feature OEM support for IPMI. Therefore, I decided to add support for Intel Node Manager, and have been successful in doing so for version...
Computersstateofpress.com

AMD Unveils Faster W6000 Series Graphics Cards Suitable for Intel-Based Mac Pro

AMD today announced new Radeon Pro W6000 series graphics cards suitable for workstations like the existing Intel-based Mac Pro. Built on 7nm-based AMD RDNA 2 architecture, the new higher-end Radeon Pro W6800 graphics card delivers up to 79% faster graphics performance than the previous-generation Radeon Pro W5700, although this is based on a test system powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor rather than an Intel processor. The W6800 also features 32GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with ECC support, and 128MB of AMD Infinity Cache.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Intel fixes 73 vulnerabilities in June 2021 Platform Update | #linux | #linuxsecurity

Intel has addressed 73 security vulnerabilities as part of the June 2021 Patch Tuesday, including high severity ones impacting some versions of Intel’s Security Library and the BIOS firmware for Intel processors. Intel detailed the security flaws in the 29 security advisories published today on its Product Security Center. “Today...
Softwarephoronix.com

Microsoft's Hyper-V DRM Display Driver Will Land For Linux 5.14

Last summer Microsoft engineers posted a DRM kernel display driver for their Hyper-V synthetic video device. One year later after going through a few rounds of code review, this Hyper-V DRM driver will be going mainline with the upcoming Linux 5.14 kernel cycle. This open-source Direct Rendering Manager driver is...
Computersphoronix.com

Intel Alder Lake Thunderbolt/USB4 Support For Linux 5.14

Intel's Linux engineers continue squaring away the next-generation Alder Lake hybrid processor support. In addition to continued graphics driver work and other platform device IDs being added for the upcoming Linux 5.14 kernel, it looks like ADL's Thunderbolt/USB4 support will be merged too. Queued today into thunderbolt.git's "next" tree is...
Computersphoronix.com

Linux Kernel Prepares For Intel Xeon CPUs With On-Package HBM Memory

Last year Intel's updated ISA extensions reference guide was updated with references to Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" having High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) given new HBM-related error codes. Now it's even more clear there are Xeon CPUs coming to market with onboard HBM memory as Intel has begun submitting Linux kernel driver changes.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Graphics Memory Prices Expected to Increase Next Quarter

Just when you thought things were as bad in the GPU market as they could be, something new pops up. Demand for gaming graphics cards, game consoles, and GPUs used for mining cryptocurrencies have driven prices of graphics cards and graphics memory to new heights in recent months, but according to TrendForce, that's about to get even worse. Contract prices of GDDR memory are expected to grow another 8% – 13% later this year due to numerous factors. The only question is how badly the price of graphics memory will affect the prices of actual graphics cards, too.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Intel Core i-11000: BIOS compatibility only with graphics card

Computers with the Core-i-11000 “Rocket Lake” desktop processors introduced in March can no longer easily boot in the classic BIOS mode. Therefore, for example, no antiquated operating systems can be installed on it or older, bootable hardware diagnostic tools can be started. Intel had already announced this step in 2017: As of 2020, there should only be new processor platforms that, as so-called UEFI Class 3 systems, only use the UEFI mode – without compatibility with the classic BIOS.
Softwarephoronix.com

Amazon Working On New Proactive Memory Reclamation For The Linux Kernel

For over a year Amazon engineers have been working on DAMON as a new means of monitoring data accesses under Linux. That patch series has yet to be mainlined but continues being worked on with the intention of getting it upstreamed when ready. More recently the engineers involved have been working on a DAMON-based page reclamation implementation for the Linux kernel in dealing proactively dealing with systems having high memory load.
ComputersGamingOnLinux

Manage Linux gaming overlays with the new release of Goverlay

Want to configure the likes of MangoHud, vkBasalt and ReplaySorcery? Check out the latest release of Goverlay. MangoHud allows you to show FPS, frame timings, RAM and VRAM use, benchmarking and much more in a HUD on your screen on top of games. vkBasalt allows you to add various effects...
Computersphoronix.com

Intel M.2 Modem Driver "IOSM" Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.14

As part of Intel's new M.2 modem push for EVO laptops and Chromebooks, open-source Intel engineers have been working on "IOSM" as their new M.2 modem driver and this code which has been in the works for months is set to see its debut with the Linux 5.14 cycle. This...
Computersphoronix.com

F2FS Picking Up "compress_cache" Feature With Linux 5.14

The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) saw queued into its "dev" tree this week the new compress_cache mount option ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.14 cycle. Enabling the compress_cache mount option allows for using the address space of an inner inode to cache the compressed block. In turn doing so should improve the cache hit ratio for random reads with this flash-optimized file-system.
Softwarephoronix.com

Intel Gallium3D Driver Merged Into Mesa 21.2 For Gen4 Through Haswell Graphics

The independently-developed "Crocus" driver providing a Mesa Gallium3D implementation for Intel Gen4 "i965" through Gen7 "Haswell" graphics has now been merged into Mesa 21.2 for ultimately aiming to improve the open-source OpenGL support for these aging Intel integrated graphics generations. Intel has in recent years developed the Iris Gallium3D driver...
Softwarephoronix.com

Intel's ConnMan 1.40, IWD 1.15 Released For Linux Networking

A number of Intel's open-source projects have been seeing new released this week presumably for making Q2/H1-2021 goals, including two of the networking projects maintained by the company: the ConnMan connection manager and IWD wireless daemon. IWD 1.15 was released on Saturday as the latest version of this wireless daemon...
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Driver 466.77 64-bit

Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1. Game Ready for No Man’s Sky DLSS Patch.
Computersphoronix.com

Intel Xe Graphics Squeeze Out More Linux Performance By Flushing Less

Intel's "Gen12" Xe Graphics should be performing marginally better with next quarter's Mesa 21.2 feature release for its open-source ANV Vulkan driver. Merged today into Mesa 21.2-devel is an ANV driver improvement to reduce the tile and data cache flushing for Gen12. This in turn translates into small but measurable performance improvements across a variety of workloads.
Softwarephoronix.com

Profile Guided Optimizations (PGO) Likely Coming To Linux 5.14 For Clang

Recently the mainline Linux kernel has seen a lot of improvements to its feature set when compiling it under LLVM's Clang rather than GCC as traditionally the only supported compiler. The most recent feature being brought to the Linux kernel when using Clang is finally allowing the use of compiler profile guided optimizations (PGO) for squeezing even greater performance out of the system by letting the compiler leverage the real-world profiles/metrics collected to make more informed code generation / optimization decisions.
Computersphoronix.com

XFS To Enjoy Big Scalability Boost With Linux 5.14

A big patch series out of Red Hat is now queued into the XFS file-system development Git branch that is part of the new material for the upcoming Linux 5.14 cycle. The big set of patches that was queued this week into the xfs-5.14 for-next code focuses on CIL (Committed Item List) and log scalability improvements.