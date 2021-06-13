G7 leaders’ beach barbecue was ‘Covid-secure’, says No 10

Red Arrows flypast (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and other world leaders behaved in a Covid-secure way at a beach barbecue and RAF Red Arrows flypast on Saturday night, Downing Street said.

The event came with the Prime Minister widely expected to use a Downing Street press conference on Monday to announce a delay in the next stage of England’s route out of coronavirus lockdown.

No 10 said there were fewer than 30 guests, the event was outside and all participants in the summit have a daily testing regime.

“The event last night was done in an entirely Covid-secure way within the existing rules,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“This was an informal gathering of the G7 leaders and rightly it is held in private … but you can see it was a relaxed atmosphere and gave the leaders a chance to discuss outside of a formal setting.”

The dinner was cooked by Simon Stallard, from the Hidden Hut in Portscatho, and included beef, lobster and other local fish.