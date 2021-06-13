Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

G7 leaders’ beach barbecue was ‘Covid-secure’, says No 10

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKupp_0aSsouPX00
Red Arrows flypast (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and other world leaders behaved in a Covid-secure way at a beach barbecue and RAF Red Arrows flypast on Saturday night, Downing Street said.

The event came with the Prime Minister widely expected to use a Downing Street press conference on Monday to announce a delay in the next stage of England’s route out of coronavirus lockdown.

No 10 said there were fewer than 30 guests, the event was outside and all participants in the summit have a daily testing regime.

“The event last night was done in an entirely Covid-secure way within the existing rules,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“This was an informal gathering of the G7 leaders and rightly it is held in private … but you can see it was a relaxed atmosphere and gave the leaders a chance to discuss outside of a formal setting.”

The dinner was cooked by Simon Stallard, from the Hidden Hut in Portscatho, and included beef, lobster and other local fish.

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#England#Fish#Covid#Raf Red Arrows#The Hidden Hut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Givan agrees with next party leader that NI Protocol is ‘creating instability’

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan has said he agrees with new DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that the Northern Ireland Protocol is creating political instability. Sir Jeffrey was confirmed as the DUP’s next leader on Tuesday, following the resignation of Edwin Poots, and immediately said he would be speaking to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver his message over the Brexit deal.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Ex-UK Speaker Bercow, Scourge of Brexiteers, Joins Labour

LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, a longtime Conservative lawmaker who gained international fame refereeing the country’s bruising political drama over Brexit, said Sunday he has switched allegiances and joined the opposition Labour Party. Bercow was a Conservative member of Parliament for 12 years until...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

G7 leaders pledge 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to world

Cornwall [UK], June 14 (ANI): The leaders of the Group of Seven nations have pledged over 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for the rest of the world - either directly or through funding to COVAX, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced. In a statement to mark the end of the...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China Infuriated by G7 as Embassy Says Criticism by World Leaders a 'Serious Violation'

China has accused the G7 of political interference and slander after the Group of Seven leaders released their final communique and called on Beijing to respect human rights. The communique detailed plans for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus in China and raised concerns over abuses against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.
Worldkentlive.news

Downing Street defends beach barbecue at G7 in lockdown

Downing Street has defended the barbecue on the beach enjoyed by leaders at the G7 summit, insisting it complied with coronavirus rules. Fewer than 30 guests were at the event, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said. “The event last night was done in an entirely Covid-secure way within the existing rules,”...
Agriculturekentlive.news

G7 leaders to agree plan to stop the next Covid within 100 days

Leaders from the G7 will commit to a new plan to quash future pandemics within the first 100 days. The world’s leading democracies gathered in Cornwall will agree the “Carbis Bay Declaration” on Saturday, promising a series of measures to prevent a repeat of the Covid-19 crisis. The UK will...
POTUSTelegraph

Looming sausage trade war makes G7 barbecue sizzle

When EU leaders came blinking out into the Cornish sun on Saturday morning and spotted the HMS Tamar floating just off the coast they may well have thought it looked familiar. Ominously camouflaged and equipped with enough heavy weaponry to take out a rival vessel, the Royal Navy ship was sent to Jersey only last month to police French and British fishermen who were clashing over Brexit changes.
POTUSBBC

G7: Barbecue and Red Arrows on evening agenda

The deadlock between PM Boris Johnson and EU leaders over Northern Ireland won't get solved during the G7 summit, but it has dominated meetings between the two parties in Carbis Bay. Johnson talks about protecting the territorial integrity of the UK - but he was warned very strongly ahead of...
Public Healthworldcapitaltimes.com

G7 COVID-19 vaccine pledge ‘is not enough’, says WHO chief

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that ten times as many doses of COVID-19 vaccine than that promised by leaders at the G7 to the developing world will be needed to end the pandemic. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was speaking following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Failed: UK's Ex-PM Brown Says G7 COVID Vaccine Plan Offers No Solution

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - The Group of Seven has failed its first test, British former prime minister Gordon Brown said on Friday, describing pledges to offer poorer countries excess COVID-19 vaccine doses as more akin to "passing round the begging bowl" than a real solution. After U.S. President Joe...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

G7 leaders come together with plan to prevent repeat of Covid crisis

Leaders of the world’s major democratic powers have agreed to work together to stamp out future pandemics within 100 days.A new animal vaccine centre in the UK will be at the centre of a plan to prevent diseases crossing to humans and spreading through populations in the way that is believed to have caused the Covid-19 crisis.Leaders of the G7 states gathered in Cornwall – the UK, US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan – will on Saturday launch the “Carbis Bay Declaration”, committing them to a series of measures to prevent a repeat of the coronavirus crisis.They will...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Australia pledges 20million Covid vaccine doses to countries in Asia and the Pacific as leaders at the G7 summit discuss ways to distribute the jabs more equally around the globe

Australia will provide 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries in Southeast Asia and the Pacific as leaders at the G7-plus summit in the United Kingdom make a bid to distribute jabs more equally across the globe. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who arrived in the UK on Friday morning, thanked...