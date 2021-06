New Zealand weightlifter, Laurel Hubbard, will be the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics, after she was chosen for the national team on Monday. New Zealand's decision to allow Hubbard to compete has evoked major debate about gender identity in the world of sports. The New Zealand Olympic Committee chief Kereyn Smith spoke on Monday, stating, "We acknowledge that gender identity in sports is a highly sensitive and complex issue requiring a balance between human rights and fairness on the field of play. As the New Zealand team, we have a strong culture of manaaki (caring) and inclusion and respect for all."