Frankie Dettori, the king of Royal Ascot, paused just moments after he won the opening race of the week and then, rightly, he lifted his left hand to pat the gleaming neck of his imperious horse. Palace Pier, the hot favourite, had not needed to prove why he is one of the highest rated horses in the world, as he cruised home to win the Queen Anne Stakes by a length and a half. But there was still a thrill in seeing a great horse, with his old master in the saddle, race so serenely across the sunlit turf as a semblance of normality returned to racing.