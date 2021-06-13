Poland vs. Slovakia: Euro 2020 live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

As far as the 2020 UEFA European Championship title goes, both Poland and Slovakia are long shots to go all the way. However, in a Group E that also contains a redeveloping Spain and a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-less Sweden, both will fancy their chances of advancing in third place or better. Key to both nations' chances will be getting a win here and the Polish are naturally favored due to the presence of Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski. The Slovaks still have talismanic captain Marek Hamsik in their ranks, so there is a bit of pedigree on both sides in this one.