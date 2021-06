Carbis Bay. Boris Johnson’s British government is concretely considering postponing the fourth and final phase of the UK’s exit from lockdown restrictions for 4 weeks compared to the date initially mentioned on June 21. This was reported by unofficial sources quoted by the BBC, confirming that the Prime Minister – who is struggling these days with the G7 summit in Cornwall – appears willing to follow the recommendations of various experts, who are concerned about the rebound caused by the (formerly Indian) delta variable. Infections that rose in the country yesterday by more than 8,000 a day: a recovery whose impact on serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths is currently contained – but in part – by the accelerating impact of a vaccine campaign that reached the island with more than 70 million doses administered.