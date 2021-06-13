SEC Requests Two More Months to Prepare Internal Docs on Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP

Amidst the doubts of the bulls and bears, the recent currency market is still fluctuating as a whole. Bitcoin rebounded more than $40,000 a few days ago. Some people think that the bull has finally returned, but the decline in these two days seems to be insignificant. Upward momentum. Obviously, there is a dilemma now, and there seems to be insufficient motivation for upwards and downwards. From the perspective of the time period to adjust the shock, we need to see from mid-July to the end of the month, and there is still one month to one and a half months. However, whether it is a bull or a bear in the end, this article will discuss a question, that is, in the next stage (even if it is not a reversal but a rebound), how will the market swings of Bitcoin and Ethereum and other currencies perform?