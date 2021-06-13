Cancel
RIP Ash Riser: Death of producer rocks LA music scene

By Eve Edwards
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews of Ash Riser’s death broke on 12 June 2021, as fans and collaborators poured out tributes to the music producer online. Ash Riser, who was known by his stage name Ashtrobot, has worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Left Brain over the years. He was signed to Borgore’s record label Buygore.

