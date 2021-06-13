RIP Ash Riser: Death of producer rocks LA music scene

(DailyMusicRoll Editorial):- Los Angeles, California Jun 14, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Music producer “TAME” made his country proud! American Music Producer, who is of Turkish origin, is at the Grammy! The Grammy 2021 awards, the world’s most prestigious music, and film awards have found their new owners. On this very special night, the Turkish-born music producer “Tame”, who now lives in America, made us proud. The successful music producer of world stars such as Luis Fonsi, Steve Aoki, and Mohombi turned out to have signed on to projects that won awards in 3 categories. It has been learned that “Tame”, a music man living in Miami, has done projects in the past for many artists such as Serdar Ortaç, Tan, Asl Güngör, and Çelik in Turkey. While the Grammy 2021 awards were under the shadow of coronavirus measures, no awards were expected from world stars who could not receive awards in mind, and new names who were almost overwhelmed with awards were spoken. The highlight of the night for Turkey was the presence of a Turkish signature in the productions of artists who received awards in 3 branches. American “Tame”, whose Turkish name is “Tamer Şengül”, has signed the careers of many well-known artists in Turkey. American Music Producer, who is of Turkish origin, leaves his mark on the Grammy 2021 awards! You can listen to #TAME’s projects with global music stars.