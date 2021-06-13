Pulse Legacy scholarships bring dreams of a new generation to life

These are difficult days for survivors and the relatives of Pulse victims, such as Olga Disla, who lost her son Anthony Luis Laureano Disla. Five years on, the dreams and career aspirations of the 49 victims that died on June 12, 2016, are helping a new generation as part of the Pulse Legacy Scholarships, an initiative by onePULSE Foundation that awards 49 individual college scholarships, each of up to $10,000, named after each Pulse victim.