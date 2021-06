If dropping through the air from a dizzying height at 60 mph or better is your idea of a good time, your decision to choose the Garden State as your base of operations was a wise one. At latest count, there are 44 roller coasters inducing near-cardiac arrest across New Jersey, according to the Roller Coaster Data Base. That puts the state in the fifth spot when it comes to ways to scare yourself witless, tied with New York and behind California, Pennsylvania, Florida and Texas.