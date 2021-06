When Mario Golf: Super Rush releases on Nintendo Switch in a few weeks, players will be able to enjoy the game with four players locally, but there will be some apparent restrictions. It seems that the option where players tee off at the same time will only be available in two player split-screen mode, or online. If players want to play Super Rush with a roomful of four players, it looks like they'll have to stick to the option where players take turns. For players that wanted to enjoy the chaos of Speed Golf in a roomful of people, this might be a little disappointing.