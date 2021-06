Porsche’s 944 Turbo is an icon of sports car performance for an entire generation of enthusiasts. While the 911 may have captured the headlines and secured its place in Porsche history, the 944 was the best selling Porsche of all time when it was new, and the 944 Turbo delivered levels of performance that couldn’t be matched by even the best street 911s. 1986 was a watershed moment for water-cooled Porsche performance because this transaxle platform — which launched a decade earlier with the first 924s — was developed into a world-beater. With 220 horsepower and a 0-60 time in just 6 seconds, the 944 Turbo was as quick as a Carrera in a straight line but offered better balance for cornering supremacy. There is an old saying that Porsche’s marketing department drove 911s in the eighties, while Porsche’s engineering department drove 944s. Never bet against a German engineer.