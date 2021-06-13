Cancel
Louisiana State

COVID-19 taught Louisiana high school athletes, coaches to appreciate sports more

Leesville Daily Leader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndre Vige learned a lot from last season. Vige, now the football coach at Eunice High School, was the interim coach in 2020 during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this past year tested Vige's coaching abilities. Temperature checks were administered before practice every day, and players were split up into groups of 25 for each session. No intermingling was allowed, which Vige said virtually eliminated any kind of "family atmosphere" within the team.

