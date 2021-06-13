Son Heung-Min Sends ‘I Love You’ Message To Christian Eriksen After Scoring For South Korea
Son Heung-min scored for South Korea in a World Cup qualifier and paid heartfelt tribute to his former Tottenham teammate Christian Eriksen with his celebration. Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland and had to receive urgent medical attention on the pitch, before being taken to hospital. The Danish FA have since released a statement to say Eriksen is stable and has contacted his teammates.www.sportbible.com