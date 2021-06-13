Amazon’s Support For Marijuana Is The Missing Link For Legalization

The governor of Rhode Island said on Friday that he supports allowing people to have their prior marijuana records expunged as part of an effort to legalize cannabis—even though that policy was not included in a reform proposal he recently introduced. Gov. Daniel McKee (D) was also asked about his former opposition to legalization during an interview with WPRI-TV’s Newsmakers and said “the landscape has changed” on the issue, pointing out that states like neighboring Massachusetts have moved forward with ending cannabis prohibition. Last week, McKee unveiled his budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year that included language to legalize marijuana for adult use. It came days after legislative leaders introduced their own bill to tax and regulate cannabis sales. But unlike that measure, the governor’s plan did not explicitly call for clearing previous convictions. McKee said he supports a separate expungement proposal from Rep. Anastasia Williams (D), and argued that it’s “one of the equity pieces” for cannabis reform. However, when asked for clarity on whether he would push for automatic record clearing or require people to petition the courts for the relief, the governor declined to state a view. Watch the conversation about the governor’s marijuana policy proposal, around 19:05 into the video below: “Either way is fine with me,” he said. “I mean, I think that they just need a path towards that if in fact it’s no longer a crime today than it was then—that shouldn’t be part of their record.” McKee was pressed on the fact that not too long ago he was on the record opposing adult-use legalization. The governor said regional policy changes have influenced his reversal, noting that Massachusetts has enacted a legal marijuana market and “we certainly can learn from that.” “We’re reflecting in the bill that we propose strong regulation—really…