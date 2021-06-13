Cancel
Fujifilm Velvia for Portrait Photography Is Apparently the New “It” Thing

The Phoblographer
 9 days ago
For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The past few years in photography have been a very eye-opening experience for us. I was taught that Fujifilm Velvia is terrible for portraits. And, through personal experience, I agreed. However, Fujifilm is softly promoting Velvia for by sharing photos from users who’ve used it for portaits. And believe it or not, the photos are actually great. This undoes lots of what the photo industry has preached. I’m not surprised, considering the current backlash against wanting to spend hours in front of a computer. Fujifilm Velvia for Portrait Photography is new combination that I never thought I’d see. But with Gen Z following Millenials’ work to stabilize the film community, it seems like the obvious choice.

The Phoblographer

