Foley Sports Tourism will be drawing teams from far and wide for the NIRSA National Soccer Championships November 18 – 20 at the FST Fields. NIRSA: Leaders in Collegiate Recreation are drawing mens and womens club soccer teams from all over the U.S. NIRSA Director of National Sport Programs, Valerie McCutchan said the event was first held in 1994 and is no stranger to Foley. FST held the Championships in 2016 and 2018. NIRSA was also supposed to compete in Foley in 2020 but the competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO