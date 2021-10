Chromebooks are receiving native Google Calendar integration with the upcoming Calendar Productivity Experiment. As we previously discussed, this will allow you to quickly access a monthly view to glance at what date falls on what day of the month, and so on in order to make you more productive. In the past, I’ve personally had to launch the Google Calendar web app in order to do such a simple task, and since Windows has had this for years, it made me very excited to finally be receiving it on Chrome OS.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO