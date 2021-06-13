Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MS

Successful special sessions often began without consensus Reeves wants on medical marijuana

By Bobby Harrison
Posted by 
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meujI_0aSslw8m00
If reaching consensus had always been required to call a Mississippi special session, many critical policies never would have passed. Credit: Eric J. Shelton, Mississippi Today/Report For America

Gov. Tate Reeves is adamant that he will not call a special session to enact medical marijuana and to fix the ballot initiative process until legislative leadership reaches a consensus on how to deal with the separate but related issues.

In May, the Mississippi Supreme Court struck down medical marijuana, a ballot initiative approved by voters this past November, and the entire initiative process. The court ruled the ballot initiative process invalid because language in the Constitution requires signatures to place an issue on the ballot be gathered equally from five congressional districts. The state has had only four U.S. House districts since the 2000 Census.

Both House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who presides over the Senate, seem to support the governor’s position and are apparently trying to reach that consensus so the oft-discussed special session can be called.

Even Sen. Hob Bryan, the Democrat from Amory who often disagrees with the governor and who chairs the Public Health Committee where a medical marijuana bill would originate, concurs that a special session should not be called until consensus is reached.

“If I was governor, I would not call one before then,” Bryan said earlier this month. Bryan’s Senate Public Health Committee held a hearing recently to try to determine what should be entailed in legislation to legalize medical marijuana.

Not holding a special session until there is consensus, no doubt, is good fiscal policy to prevent legislators from being in prolonged session costing taxpayers more money.

But if reaching consensus had always been required to call a special session, some important special sessions never would have occurred. Accomplishments in those special sessions called without a consensus include:

  • Enacting public kindergartens and other education reforms in 1982.
  • Changing the laws in both 2002 and 2004 to make it more difficult to file lawsuits against businesses.
  • Providing a deficit appropriation to the Division of Medicaid in 2005 to prevent the shutdown of the program.

The list goes on and on. Whether those special sessions resulted in positive results for the state is in the eye of the beholder, but they did create significant change. Often the pressure of being in a special session compels legislators to reach a consensus.

The special session always cited as what can happen when legislators meet with no consensus is the 83-day special session in 2002 on changes to the civil justice system to limit the ability to file lawsuits against businesses. Trial attorneys and business group waged a bitter war in the special session called by Gov. Ronnie Musgrove. That battle established unique circumstances that led to what seemed like a never-ending special session. It is unlikely that many issues would result in similar circumstances and a similar special session.

The biggest drawback to special sessions, of course, is the cost. Legislators receive $75 per day while in special session plus a daily per diem for expenses, based on the federal rate, which is around $150 per day. Adding in retirement, the total comes out to more than $35,000 a day.

In reality, it would be cheaper to just remain in regular session year-round as legislators are allowed to do constitutionally by a two-thirds vote of both chambers. Legislators remained in session most of 2020 as they gave themselves the option to return to Jackson to deal with COVID-19 and other issues. House leaders wanted to remain in session again in 2021. The Senate balked at the idea.

It is important to note than being in session — special or regular session — but not actually convened at the state Capitol does not cost the state extra.

From a legislative standpoint, there are two advantages of staying in regular session: It takes power away from the governor to call a special session and to set the agenda, and it is less expensive to return to Jackson in regular session than in special session.

One of the most significant accomplishments to occur in a special session where there was no consensus happened in 1969 when Gov. John Bell Williams called a special session to try to convince legislators to opt into the federal Medicaid program. As a U.S. congressman, Williams had voted against the program and railed against the overreach of the federal government. But as governor, Williams saw Medicaid as a program that could help improve health care access.

The Legislature eventually bought into Williams’ argument and opted into the federal-state health care program. But it was not easy. The Legislature was in session from July 22 to Oct. 10.

Many would argue the results of that special session — a Medicaid program — was worth the effort and expense. The question for Reeves and legislators this year might be whether a special session to enact medical marijuana and fix the initiative process is worth it if there is no consensus.

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Health
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
City
Amory, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delbert Hosemann
Person
Philip Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Special Session#Legislature#House#Democrat#The Division Of Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Mississippi Today

Nigel Dent joins Mississippi Today staff as audience journalist

Mississippi Today is pleased to announce that Nigel Dent has joined the Mississippi Today Audience Team. Dent, a native of Natchez, will serve as Mississippi Today’s audience journalist. He will work to engage with readers, create audience-centered resources and distribute Mississippi Today’s news across various digital platforms. “I am thrilled...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Mississippi Today

Mississippi is losing the catfish wars

Mississippi farmers are losing the catfish wars against their foreign competitors with the very weapon they saw as their salvation. The domestic catfish industry along with representatives like the late U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi lobbied to move oversight of catfish processing from the Food and Drug Administration to the U.S. Department of Agriculture five years ago with the expectation the USDA’s stricter eye would limit the foreign imports that had decimated domestic production throughout the Mississippi Delta.
PoliticsPosted by
Mississippi Today

Jobs, education, politics: Mississippians share why they left the state

In our NextGen Mississippi survey, we asked Mississippians why they left the state. Here’s a sampling of what they said. “I left Mississippi because there is a lack of opportunity, of diversity, of experience. I grew up in Mississippi and went to college in Mississippi, but as soon as I could leave, I did. It’s home and it’s beautiful, but it’s a state that is hurting — deeply, bitterly divided at the core. I believe in Mississippi, but I’m constantly let down.”
Mississippi StatePosted by
Mississippi Today

Five new charter schools vying to open in Mississippi

Five proposed charter schools advanced through the first stage of the Mississippi application process. The first stage is considered a “completeness check,” meaning the schools have submitted the required documents in the correct format and resubmitted the proposal within 48 hours if there is missing or incomplete information. The five...
PoliticsPosted by
Mississippi Today

Marshall Ramsey: Iceberg!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Stories: Dan Gibson

In this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson to discuss his first year in office. In that time, he has faced a pandemic, hurricanes and a severe winter storm. But, he also has had several successes. Being a mayor is...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Mississippi Today

Mississippi reaches $55.5M settlement with state’s largest Medicaid contractor Centene over pharmacy benefits

Mississippi has reached a $55.5 million settlement agreement with Centene, the 24th largest corporation in the United States, amid an investigation into whether the state’s largest Medicaid contractor was overcharging for pharmacy benefits. Centene also has reached a separate $88.3 million settlement with the state of Ohio. The company has...
Carriere, MSPosted by
Mississippi Today

Jobless Mississippians fear what’s next as $300 unemployment checks end

CARRIERE — It takes $80 to fill the gas tank inside the beat-up white cargo van 34-year-old Michael Beard calls home. He can’t afford that, so he usually fills it in $20 increments. He spends no more than $5.40 on food each day. The shower and washroom at a nearby Pearl River County truck stop are his biggest expense, eating up one of the largest chunks of his weekly unemployment checks after child support. Each shower costs $13.