Syracuse, NY

Marijuana ticketing scheme sought guns, seeded mistrust instead (Editorial Board Opinion)

By Advance Media NY Editorial Board
Syracuse.com
 9 days ago
Syracuse police are under intense pressure to do something about gun violence. In their zeal to get guns off the street, they engaged in a questionable campaign to search vehicles in predominantly poor neighborhoods. Over seven months, members of a special crime-fighting unit issued nearly 1,000 tickets to city residents for low-level marijuana possession, knowing full well that they would be kicked out of court.

