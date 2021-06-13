Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Texas Rangers snap historic road skid with blowout win over Los Angeles Dodgers

By Stefan Stevenson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 9 days ago

The Texas Rangers are off the schneid. For the first time since May 6 — a span of 37 days and 16 games — the Rangers won on the road. The 12-1 win over the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, couldn’t have come at a better time, too.

www.star-telegram.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Lowe
Person
Homer
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Kolby Allard
Person
Willie Calhoun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#The American League#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Washington Senators#The Milwaukee Brewers#Major League Baseball#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Dodgers, Rangers Reportedly Agree To Thursday Trade

The Dodgers are reportedly sending right-hand reliever Dennis Santana to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a young pitching prospect. Santana is a promising young pitcher, but has been inconsistent this season. The RHP has a 6.0 ERA in 16 game appearances this year. He’s allowed 18 hits and 10 earned runs. The Rangers are offering the 25-year-old another chance after receiving him from the Dodgers.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 6/13/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Texas (+180) Los Angeles (-244) Dodger Stadium is the site where Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-25, 2nd in NL West) will play the Texas Rangers (24-40, 5th in AL West) on Sunday. The moneyline on this game has the Rangers coming in at +180 and the Dodgers are at -244. The over/under is set at 8.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Dane Dunning and Walker Buehler.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Desperate for a road win, Rangers take on Dodgers

Expected to add some punch off the bench and be a vocal leader for a club trying to repeat as World Series champion, Albert Pujols has been so much more for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols had a home run among his two hits Friday and is expected to be in the starting lineup Saturday night in themiddle game of a three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers. The Dodgers had five home runs in total during a 12-1 victory over Rangers on Friday.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Hit 5 Home Runs In Blowout Of Rangers

The Los Angeles Dodgers chased Mike Foltynewicz early and set a season high with five home runs to start their homestand with a 12-1 win over the Texas Rangers. The road loss was a 16th in a row for the Rangers. Max Muncy opened the scoring with a two-run home...
MLBfoxsportstexarkana.com

Buehler, Betts propel Dodgers to 5-3 win over Rangers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings of five-hit ball to remain unbeaten since 2019, and Mookie Betts homered and scored three runs in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers. Zach McKinstry had a two-run double among his three hits, while Gavin Lux added his own RBI double in the fifth victory in six games. The Dodgers pulled within one game of NL-leading San Francisco atop the division. Down 5-0, Texas scored three times in the ninth inning and had the bases loaded with no outs before the rally fizzled. The Rangers have lost 14 of 17.
MLBchatsports.com

24-40 - Rangers add to team-worst road losing skid with 12-1 debacle at Dodgers

The Texas Rangers scored one run but the Los Angeles Dodgers scored twelve runs. If we want to get technical, the Washington Senator team that became these Texas Rangers had previously experienced a 16-game losing streak. The Rangers of Arlington had never reached such lows until tonight. But no one counts the Washington Senators so this is uncharted terrority.
MLBlatestnewspost.com

Dodgers’ Walker Buehler takes no-hitter into eighth vs. Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler flirted with the seventh official no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season on Saturday night as part of a blowout effort versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner did not receive credit for blanking the Atlanta Braves as part of a seven-inning doubleheader game.)
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Dodgers take on the Diamondbacks following Buehler’s strong outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-27, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-52, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 2.63 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Alex Young (2-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a...
Arlington, TXallfans.co

Rangers acquire RHP Dennis Santana from Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for LHP Kelvin Bautista

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has acquired right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Kelvin Bautista. To make room on the 40-man roster for Santana, the team has designated left-handed pitcher Hyeon-jong Yang for assignment. Santana has been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
MLBWBAL Radio

Dodgers' Buehler through 6 no-hit innings vs D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Walker Buehler's no-hit bid for the Los Angeles Dodgers ended in the eighth inning Saturday when Arizona's David Peralta lined a leadoff single into center field. The 26-year-old right-hander cruised through the Diamondbacks' order, walking two, hitting a batter and striking out a season-best 11. He was...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Monday

Even with a doubleheader, Monday is a very light slate. Speaking of doubleheaders, with several coming up over the next few weeks, it's worth refreshing the approach towards choosing pitchers and hitters from the participating teams. There isn't much to it for starting pitchers, other than their win potential increases a bit since there is less chance the bullpen squanders a win with fewer innings to cover. If you need saves or holds, picking up the primary setup man can pay dividends, since many teams don't like using their closer twice in the same day. Hitting is where it gets hairy, since you run the risk of streaming a batter only playing in one seven-inning affair. You want to select someone whose matchup is so enticing you don't care about losing an at-bat or two or a hitter very likely to start one game and at least appear in, if not start, the other.
MLBvavel.com

Highlights and Runs: Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3 Arizona D'Backs in MLB 2021

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. W: Buehler (7-0) L: Peacook (2-5) 1:22 AMa day ago. Victory for the Dodgers. The Dodgers took the second game and the series against...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Albert Pujols Hits Home Run In Sweep Of Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers saw a large lead evaporate as their young relievers again struggled to finish out a game, but the end result still was a 9-8 victory that completed a series sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Justin Turner opened the scoring in the third inning with RBI single,...
MLBPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Buehler takes no-hitter into 8th, Dodgers beat D-backs 9-3

PHOENIX — (AP) — Walker Buehler had another masterful mound performance, taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the skidding Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3 on Saturday night. The 26-year-old right-hander cruised through the Diamondbacks’ order, walking two, hitting a batter and striking out a season-best...
MLBfox44news.com

LEADING OFF: Franco debut, Kershaw vs Snell, Hendricks hot

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. Wander Franco, a 20-year-old infielder considered the best prospect in the minor leagues, is set to make his major league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays against the visiting Boston Red Sox. Franco hit .315 with seven homers and 35 RBIs...