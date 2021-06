In 2020, the Idaho legislature passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which bans transgender girls from participating in girls sports and collegiate women’s sports. This was necessary, lawmakers claimed, because of the “biological differences between females and males…[that] have life-long effects, including those most important for success in sport.” This year alone, nearly 70 bills have been introduced in state legislatures from Rhode Island to Texas that would prohibit trans youth from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity.