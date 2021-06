Croatia come against the Czech Republic at the Hampden Park in Glasgow today, June 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM (ET) in the UEFA European Championship 2020 Group Stage. This will be the second meeting between these two national teams at a major tournament. The first one was in the Euro 2016, when they drew 2-2. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group D Matchday 2 soccer game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it in the US.