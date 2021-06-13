Ask Us: Hanging stuff, political or not, prohibited on utility poles

The number of staples on urban utility poles is evidence that people don't abide by a ban on attaching stuff. In this case, a doomed pole in Philadelphia left a farewell note after it was slated to be replaced by a younger pole. WHYY

Q: Is it legal for property owners to use public utility poles adjacent to their property to display flags of a political nature? If it is illegal, how far back from the roadway/property line would a pole on their property need to be located? Can I report this issue in some manner?

A: “Most of the wooden utility poles along the street and alleys in Mankato are owned by the power companies that provide service in the area — Xcel and BENCO,” said Michael McCarty, assistant city engineer in Mankato. “A small number may be owned by a communication company. I would defer to them for their exact rules, but generally it would not be recommended attaching anything to them.”

If a pole is metal, it’s probably owned by the city — think streetlights and traffic signals — and it’s definitely illegal to affix a political flag or anything else to those, McCarty said.

“Nothing can be attached to these poles by ordinance.”

If somebody wants to plant their own flagpole, they would have the First Amendment right to fly a whole variety of political messages. But the pole needs to be out of the public right-of-way.

On most residential streets, that means the pole should be more than 15 feet behind the curb, McCarty said. When the street has a sidewalk, the public right-of-way typically ends 1 foot behind the sidewalk.

As for reporting a perceived violation, McCarty advises contacting customer service agents via the city’s website or by telephone (dial 311 or 387-8600) whenever “a resident sees something that they have a concern about.”

As for poles owned by the utility company ... .

“While we understand that people sometimes want to hang things from our poles, safety is a key priority for us,” said Matt Lidstrom, a media relations representative for Xcel Energy. “We have a long-standing policy of not allowing any materials — advertisements, decorations, flags or pieces of art on our power and streetlight poles. It’s simply a safety and liability issue for our employees and the public.”

So, let Xcel know if there’s a violation of that policy.

“When we become aware of anything on our poles, we carefully remove what is there and return it directly to the owner, if possible,” Lidstrom said.

Q: Was I ever glad to see the article in “Ask Us Guy” about Jake brakes rattling! Lookout Drive is driving us crazy in the early mornings.

It starts about 3 in the morning and, yes, there is a sign “Vehicle noise laws enforced.” Yeah, right!

Why isn’t it enforced? It happens every morning. It echoes through the valley and rattles our homes. Mankato is such a terribly noisy city. P.S. Stop the train whistles, too! P.S.S. We need to sleep — got to work all day.

A: The previous question involved Jake-brake noise on Highway 169 in Mankato, which doesn’t have the procedures in place for enforcing a state law against the sometimes noisy semi-truck braking systems.

(To be enforceable, a city has to pay the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the cost of erecting “Vehicle noise laws enforced” signs and has to pledge that local police officers will actually enforce the law.)

North Mankato, by contrast, is set up to do the enforcement, and North Mankato officers are attempting to do so when they catch a trucker in the act of violating the law, said Police Chief Ross Gullickson.

“I know the Jake-braking issue has been reported to us in the past by some residents up there who have been concerned about the noise,” Gullickson said. “Officers do address them on a case-by-case basis as they happen to be in the area and actually see/hear the violation.”

Officers, of course, can’t guess that a truck was the source of the noise if they weren’t in the immediate area when the brakes were being employed.

“The trick is being in the right spot at the right time, like any violation we encounter like speeding and others. You have to be there to see it,” Gullickson said. “Sometimes that can be tricky as they deal with the other calls and duties going on.”

As for the reader’s reference to noisy trains, the original question was prompted by a reader who suggested that Jake brakes were the real noise problem in the Minnesota River valley rather than train whistles. And that was in response to a Free Press story reporting that Mankato is considering a multi-million-dollar project to improve railroad crossings to an extent that the city can become a whistle-free corridor where train engineers would no longer be required to blow horns before each crossing.

That effort is continuing, and a series of meetings has been set for the final three weeks of June in Mankato neighborhoods most impacted by train noise. Details are available in the May version of the Mankato city newsletter www.mankatomn.gov/about-mankato/news/city-school-newsletter.

