There are a host of reasons why manufacturers are struggling to find employees as the pandemic starts to wane. While vaccinations have increased and cases have gone down, many workers continue to have safety concerns. Some are prioritizing remote and hybrid options as a condition of employment. Others continue to have childcare issues, with a U.S. Census survey finding nearly 1 million adults did not look for a job in order to care for children. Finally, while the true impact is unclear, some feel increased unemployment benefits have contributed to keeping job seekers home. As a result, many states are dropping out of the program before it expires in early September.