Chevy-Powered Hydrocar And Custom Trailer Headed To Auction
Rick Dobbertin is a man famous for building amphibious craft. He and his then wife built the Dobbertin Surface Orbiter from a stainless steel milk tanker, then piloted the craft nearly 30,000 miles on land, and another 3,000 miles at sea, through 28 countries on two continents. The Surface Orbiter is the only car known to have traversed the Panama Canal. With the knowledge gained from that build and adventure, Mr. Dobbertin set his sights on building the Hydrocar, a Chevy-powered amphibious vehicle that is part sports car, part speed boat, and one hundred percent unique.gmauthority.com