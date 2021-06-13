Chevy-Powered Hydrocar And Custom Trailer Headed To Auction

Barrett-Jackson is auctioning off a non-fungible token, or NFT, of an image showing the GMC Hummer EV crossing the auction block at its recent Scottsdale auction in Arizona. Our readers probably aren’t as well versed in cryptocurrency as they are in automobiles, so let’s start off this article by explaining what an NFT is. The term “non-fungible” refers to an item that is entirely unique and cannot be replaced. A non-fungible token, then, refers to a digital asset, like a GIF or image, that has its data tracked and certified on a digital ledger called a blockchain. The blockchain allows the owner of the NFT to certify that the digital asset is theirs, providing them with proof of ownership of the digital file. So while anyone can save a copy of a media file they find on the internet, selling it as an NFT would provide the purchaser with proof they are the rightful owner of the media file. NFTs typically use the Ethereum blockchain to certify digital files as authentically one-of-a-kind.