How WePlay Esports Built An Anime-Themed ‘Dota 2’ Major
The WePlay AniMajor is about to reach its climax. Later today the AniMajor champion will be crowned, with T1, Evil Geniuses and PSG.LGD all still in the running for the last major trophy before The International 10. The in-game action so far has been intense, featuring the best Dota 2 teams in the world at the top of their game. But the real star of the show has been the anime theme, set design and broadcast talent, which has really taken this event to the next level.www.forbes.com