How WePlay Esports Built An Anime-Themed ‘Dota 2’ Major

Each huge event has a number of surprises to supply when it comes to hero picks. For the Dota 2 Kyiv Main, it’s the carry Axe that’s making the headlines. Premier tournaments that are likely to go on for shut to 2 weeks are a number of enjoyable due to the excessive variety of video games and leisure they supply. However the different attention-grabbing facet of lengthy tournaments is that they result in the formation of an inside meta of the event; strats not seen too generally in occasions earlier than. That’s precisely what has occurred within the WePlay AniMajor, happening in Kyiv. Whereas a number of shocking picks have been on show, there’s none that beats the place 1 Axe, which was introduced out by PSG.LGD. The primary time it was on show was within the second recreation of their sequence towards Evil Geniuses, and the North American group was utterly caught off guard. Since displaying the efficiency of it, different groups have began selecting it too.