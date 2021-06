As the U.S. readies for a return to normalcy with increasing Covid-19 vaccinations, it’s important that we don’t forget the devastating impact of the pandemic, particularly on those in Black and Brown communities. At its peak, according to the CDC, Native American, Black and Latino people were hospitalized with Covid-19 at nearly four times the rate of white Americans, and were almost three times as likely to die. This is a major indicator that minority representation in vaccine trials is critical to their development. Moderna reported that 37% of the participants who were part of their vaccine trial were minorities, and Pfizer stated that 30% of their U.S. trial participants were people of color.