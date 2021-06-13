Letters: Honor Pulse victims through equality for all

June 12 marked the five-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub massacre in Orlando, where a 29-year-old man killed 49 people and wounded 53 more in a mass shooting. Florida’s elected leaders in the U.S. Senate, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, introduced the National Pulse Memorial Bill this week to commemorate this day, formally recognize the tragedy as an attack on the LGBTQ community and designate the Pulse nightclub as a national memorial. They deserve to be commended. However, more work remains to be done.