Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach, FL

Letters: Honor Pulse victims through equality for all

Palm Beach Interactive
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 12 marked the five-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub massacre in Orlando, where a 29-year-old man killed 49 people and wounded 53 more in a mass shooting. Florida’s elected leaders in the U.S. Senate, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, introduced the National Pulse Memorial Bill this week to commemorate this day, formally recognize the tragedy as an attack on the LGBTQ community and designate the Pulse nightclub as a national memorial. They deserve to be commended. However, more work remains to be done.

www.palmbeachpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Society
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norah O'donnell
Person
Marco Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulse Nightclub#The U S Senate#Lgbtq#The U S House#Palm Beach Vp#South American#Cbs Evening News#The Palm Beach Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
NFLPosted by
CNN

Carl Nassib's jersey instantly became Fanatics' top seller

(CNN Business) — Sports apparel retailer Fanatics said Carl Nassib has the top-selling NFL jersey on its network over the past two days. ESPN was first to report the news. Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders, announced Monday that he is gay. He's the first active NFL player in league history to make such an announcement.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.