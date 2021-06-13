Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google is added submenus for Tab Groups in the Chrome History menu

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTab groups is one of Chrome’s greatest UI innovations, but the company has been moving rather slowly on rounding out the needed feature set for the feature. The latest feature the company is working on is saving the names and organization of your closed tabs, allowing you to easily find and re-open individual and whole tab groups you have closed earlier.

mspoweruser.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Chrome Canary#Tab Groups#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Google
Related
Technology1stnews.com

How to create profile on Google Chrome browser

Google Chrome gives a number of features to personalise your experience on your browser. Already, we have told you how to customise your home page and startup page on the browser. Today, we take a look at another useful feature – how to create a profile on the Google Chrome...
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Chromebook Diagnostic App Input Devices and menu tabs | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

About a week and a half ago, we covered some new updates that would soon be added to the Chrome OS Diagnostic App. If you aren’t familiar with the Diagnostic App, it is the tool rolled out in Chrome OS 90 that gives you insight into the performance of your device’s CPU, memory, and battery health. We have been tracking a bevy of updates to the Diagnostic App including integrated Connectivity Tools and more recently, the Diagnostic App added support for listing connected input devices and a new navigation menu.
Technologytechviral.net

How to Automatically Change Chrome’s New Tab Background

In Chrome version 77, Google introduced a new customization feature that allows you to customize the new tab page. Not only that, but the new customization option also allowed users to change the tab colors, background image, and more. We have already shared a detailed guide on how to use...
Internetmaketecheasier.com

How to Copy URLs of All Open Tabs in Google Chrome

Do you know there are ways to copy the URLs of all open tabs in Google Chrome in one go? Imagine a scenario where you have to share multiple website links with your colleague. Instead of copying the URLs of every opened tab in Google Chrome one by one, you can copy the URLs of all opened tabs at the same time. Here’s how you can copy all URLs of opened tabs in Google Chrome.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Time to Update: Google Patches 2 Severe Zero-Day Chrome Vulnerabilities | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

This site may earn affiliate commissions from the links on this page. Terms of use. A spate of zero-day attacks have hit Google’s Chrome browser in the last few weeks, and you can add two more to the list. Google released a patch this week to fix the security flaws in its browser, but we don’t know exactly what the flaws are. Unlike the last few zero-days, Google didn’t find these security holes itself. Instead, it was tipped by anonymous third-parties, and the problems are severe enough that it hasn’t released full details. Suffice it to say, you should stop putting off that update.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome’s updated “Send tab to your device” feature will make switching from one device to another super easy / Digital Information World | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

About three weeks ago, Google was spotted testing the feature of “Send tabs to your devices” in its Chrome browser for desktop and Android devices, apparently, the send to your device feature allows the user to review a current page in Chrome browser from another device, this can also increase the number of audiences on the web page. For instance, if you open any random website on your desktop and you want to see such website on your mobile as well (for later reading purposes), you can right-click on the page and easily send such website page to the mobile device. But there was a problem with that feature when you send back that website page from mobile to desktop version Chrome browser, this set to rely on the system notifications that would have to pop-up to let the user know that the page has been sent, but Google was not happy with this, because it is relying on the system. Therefore, Google was experimenting to replace that local’s system notification with in-app notifications.
SoftwarePosted by
Android Police

Google is finally fixing the awful notifications on Chrome OS

It's no secret that notifications have been a usability nightmare for Chromebooks. The touch-centric cards are cumbersome and unintuitive to manage with a mouse — the lack of proper grouping and polish further hurts usability. Even worse, developers have done nothing to fix the awkward notification center on Chrome OS, leaving it in an unpolished state for years. But now it seems like Google is finally realizing that notifications on Chromebooks are a hot mess, and it's finally getting ready to fix its lackluster implementation.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

A dangerous “malware” alert that impersonates Google Chrome to collect banking details | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

The cyber attack campaign begins by sending the victim a text message requesting payment of customs duties. Radio Cybersecurity Company Confirms After discovering a new “malware” disguised as a bank data collection app for the popular Google Chrome browser that would have already affected more than one hundred thousand Android users.
InternetSearchengineland.com

Google released Google Ads API version 8.0

Google has released version 8.0 of the Google Ads API, announcing the key highlights of what is new in version 8.0. The previous version, version 7.0 was released about six-weeks ago on April 28th. What is new. Google added dozens of features and released numerous changes in version 8.0, the...
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Docs Update Will ‘Unilaterally Kill’ Some Chrome Extensions, Researcher Warns | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

For a company that’s staring down three separate antitrust cases from several dozen states and the Department of Justice, Google sure seems pretty comfortable issuing update after update that is nothing less than despotic. The latest example comes courtesy of a Google Docs tweak that on one hand makes the program speedier and smoother, but comes at the cost of an accessible, open internet.
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome Web Store is ranking suspicious web extensions above popular plugins | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Privacy add-ons uBlock Origin and AdGuard are among the affected apps. Suspicious browser extensions are relying on manipulating search results on the Google Chrome Web Store to rank higher than their legitimate counterparts. This is according to the developers of two popular ad-blocking extensions available on the site. Screenshots posted...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Click on this Google Chrome update and you’ll seriously regret it | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Hackers hoping to cash-in on the success of Google’s hugely-popular Chrome web browser are trying to trick users into downloading a fraudulent update that installs malware designed to steal bank account details. Known as Chtonic, those unlucky enough to accidentally install the malware onto their PC could find themselves seriously out of pocket.
Internetdomainnamewire.com

Google Chrome brings back the full URL

Some users saw only the domain name during a test. The full URL has won, at least for now. Android Police reports that Google has nixed an experiment that showed some Chrome users only part of the URL rather than the full string. The thinking behind the test was that...
Internetgearbrain.com

Update Google Chrome now to block known exploit

Google has released a new security update, one that includes 14 security fixes, with one marked critical and 11 other noted as high. But one is actually more dangerous — and is an exploit that has already been mined to create malware that's currently active. Google refers to it as "in the wild," and it refers to a specific problem — fixed by the new update — that affects V8, a part of Chrome that processes JavaScript code.