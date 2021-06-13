Allyn Lord remembers success of Shiloh Museum's core mission

A lifelong historian, Allyn Lord loves old things. But eventually, she says, old(er) people should step aside and let the next generation step up. "There came a time, about 18 months ago, when I realized that I wasn't quite as sharp and focused and certainly not as energetic as I used to be," says Lord, who is retiring this month as director of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. "At the same time, I really feel that some of us 'boomers' need to get out of the way to allow the next generation of museum folks to have a chance at this great profession.