From secretary to deputy warden at Hutchinson Correctional, Misti Kroeker helps prisoners, employees

When she took a secretarial job at the Kansas State Industrial Reformatory Misti Kroeker was just looking for a job, not thinking about a career. “I had just graduated from the Dodge City JUCO and had no plans at all of what to do with myself,” she recalled. “I had no thoughts on what kind of career I wanted. I was truly goalless. My parents had just moved to Hutch, so I moved here and took their spare room.”