Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

From secretary to deputy warden at Hutchinson Correctional, Misti Kroeker helps prisoners, employees

Hutchinson News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen she took a secretarial job at the Kansas State Industrial Reformatory Misti Kroeker was just looking for a job, not thinking about a career. “I had just graduated from the Dodge City JUCO and had no plans at all of what to do with myself,” she recalled. “I had no thoughts on what kind of career I wanted. I was truly goalless. My parents had just moved to Hutch, so I moved here and took their spare room.”

www.hutchnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Wardens#Hutchinson Correctional#Ksir
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Hutchinson, KS
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
NFLPosted by
CNN

Carl Nassib's jersey instantly became Fanatics' top seller

(CNN Business) — Sports apparel retailer Fanatics said Carl Nassib has the top-selling NFL jersey on its network over the past two days. ESPN was first to report the news. Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders, announced Monday that he is gay. He's the first active NFL player in league history to make such an announcement.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.