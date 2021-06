PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg City Council and its Public Works Committee will consider allowing fireworks to be set off in the city on certain days when they meet Tuesday. An ordinance that would lift the city’s pyrotechnic prohibition only on New Year’s Eve, Memorial Day, West Virginia Day, July Fourth and Labor Day is on the agenda for a 6 p.m. Public Works Committee meeting in the Executive Conference Room on the second floor of the Municipal Building. If the committee votes to refer, the first reading of the ordinance will be part of the full council session at 7:30 p.m.