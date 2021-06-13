Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch Vulfpeck Play “Beastly” At Their First-Ever Live Performance Together In 2013…Yes, 2013 [Video]

By Kendall Deflin
liveforlivemusic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of hype surrounds Vulfpeck, always. Over the last couple years, they’ve headlined Red Rocks Amphitheatre multiple times, performed at major festivals like Bonnaroo and LOCKN’, and sold-out virtually every international show they’ve played. They also recently made their Madison Square Garden headlining debut and are ten releases deep in their studio repertoire (eleven, if you count Sleepify). It would be crazy to think that they played their first live performance together in 2013. Right?

liveforlivemusic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Criss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performance#Beastly#Bandcamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
MusicGuitar World Magazine

John Mayer performs first-ever live rendition of Last Train Home on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

John Mayer made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (June 7) to offer up a first-ever live performance of his latest single, Last Train Home. Despite dropping the new track, teasing a hot pink PRS Silver Sky and announcing the name and release date of his upcoming album in less than a week, the blues ace showed no sign of slowing down the pre-album hype train, and went full steam ahead for a retro-infused rendition of his latest ‘80s-flavored single.
Nashville, TNliveforlivemusic.com

Watch H.E.R. & Chris Stapleton Trade Guitar Licks On “Hold On” At CMT Awards [Video]

While last night’s CMT Awards in Nashville, TN were unsurprisingly dominated by country artists, one of the night’s highlight moments came from an artist well outside the country world: award-winning singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist H.E.R. As one of the night’s featured performances, H.E.R., real name Gabriella Wilson, took the stage with alt-country staple...
Rock Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Watch Dopapod Perform “Brookline Bridge” At Cervantes’ [Video]

Dopapod has released new pro-shot footage of the band’s performance of “Brookline Bridge” at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom. The video comes from the band’s final show of the two-night Denver run, which saw early and late performances on May 13th and 14th. The performance of the Radar track came in what...
CelebritiesBillboard

Ariana Grande Gets Intimate in 'POV' Live Performance Video: Watch

The first of many! Ariana Grande's live performance video for "POV" with Vevo arrived on Monday (June 21). The visual kicks off with the singer's silhouette highlighted by a bright light behind her figure. Standing in a field of lush green grass and colorful wildflowers, Grande delivers the third single from her sixth studio album, 2020's Positions.
Musicwrir.org

top 30 new albums for Jun 22

The weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles). To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.
Musicthesource.com

[WATCH] Snoh Aalegra Releases New Video “Lost You”

With her new Temporary Highs in the Violent Skies, set for release in July, Snoh Aalegra has released her new single and video “Lost You.”. The new single is produced by NO I.D. and Maneesh, with Snoh highlighted her old flame. Speaking with Apple Music 1, Snoh detailed how the track was made.
Musicthisis50.com

NeemTheGreat Drops The Official Music Video for “Lucky” [Watch]

NeemTheGreat shares his refreshing single and visual “Lucky.” The song off his highly anticipated project ‘Sunset in LA 2’ is a special vibe as it is all positivity and gives listeners a chance to think about all the things they feel lucky for. The video shot by JT Wit The Cam was released yesterday and it’s approaching 2K views on YouTube! NeemTheGreat is one talented and lucky artist that has what it takes to bring something special to the music game. Watch the music video for “Lucky” below!
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Performs ‘Fast (Motion)’ Live On Kimmel [Video]

Saweetie cranked things into ‘Fast (Motion)’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight. Backed by a bevy of dynamic dancers, the femcee delivered a rousing rendition of the track – which serves as her latest single. With the video for the song skewing slick and cinematic, it looks like the rising star...
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Steve Vai Shred for Eight Minutes at Donington

Steve Vai had already established his credentials as a guitar wizard by the time he joined Whitesnake in 1989. After beginning his career at the age of 18 as a transcriptionist for Frank Zappa, Vai had joined Zappa’s band before going on to play in Alcatrazz and, subsequently, David Lee Roth’s band. During that time, he had also launched his own successful solo career.