Watch Vulfpeck Play “Beastly” At Their First-Ever Live Performance Together In 2013…Yes, 2013 [Video]
Lots of hype surrounds Vulfpeck, always. Over the last couple years, they’ve headlined Red Rocks Amphitheatre multiple times, performed at major festivals like Bonnaroo and LOCKN’, and sold-out virtually every international show they’ve played. They also recently made their Madison Square Garden headlining debut and are ten releases deep in their studio repertoire (eleven, if you count Sleepify). It would be crazy to think that they played their first live performance together in 2013. Right?liveforlivemusic.com