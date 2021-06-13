Watch Vulfpeck Play “Beastly” At Their First-Ever Live Performance Together In 2013…Yes, 2013 [Video]

NeemTheGreat shares his refreshing single and visual “Lucky.” The song off his highly anticipated project ‘Sunset in LA 2’ is a special vibe as it is all positivity and gives listeners a chance to think about all the things they feel lucky for. The video shot by JT Wit The Cam was released yesterday and it’s approaching 2K views on YouTube! NeemTheGreat is one talented and lucky artist that has what it takes to bring something special to the music game. Watch the music video for “Lucky” below!